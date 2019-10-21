Dream11 Prediction

BTW vs KQK Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain and Vice-Captain For Today Match 11 Women’s Champions League T20 between Kat Queens Kathmandu vs Biratnagar Titans Women in Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur at 11:15 AM IST:

It will be the second time the two teams will face each other in the ongoing Women’s Champions League T20. The last time the two sides met, the Queens won the match by 52 runs and they would hope to repeat that when they meet each other on Tuesday. The Titans, who were in top form have suddenly lost momentum and they would look to get it back in the game tomorrow.

TOSS – The toss between the Kat Queens Kathmandu vs Biratnagar Titans Women will take place at 10.45 AM (IST).

Time: 11.15 AM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

BTW vs KQK Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Jyoti Pandey (VC), Mamta Thapa

Batter – Laxmi Chaudhary, Rashmi Sharma, Apsari Begam

All-Rounders – Rubina Chhetri (C), Sarita Magar, Sonu Khadka

Bowlers – Sharmila Roka Magar, Sabnam Rai, Laxmi Saud

My Dream11 Team

Jyoti Pandey (VC), Mamta Thapa, Laxmi Chaudhary, Rashmi Sharma, Apsari Begam, Rubina Chhetri (C), Sarita Magar, Sonu Khadka, Sharmila Roka Magar, Sabnam Rai, Laxmi Saud

BTW vs KQK Predicted 11

Kat Queens Kathmandu: Rashmi Sharma, Sobha Aale, Roma Thapa, Rubina Chhetri (C), Apsari Begam, Mamta Thapa (WK), Ishwori Bist, Sangita Rai, Saraswoti Kumari, Suman Bist, Laxmi Saud.

Biratnagar Titans Women: Jyoti Pandey (WK), Sonu Khadka, Laxmi Chaudhary, Sarita Magar (C), Ashmina Karmacharya, Dolly Bhatta, Yashoda Bist, Aarati Bidari, Sharmila Roka Magar, Sabnam Rai, Kritika Marasni.

SQUADS:

Kat Queens Kathmandu: Rashmi Sharma, Sobha Aale, Roma Thapa, Rubina Chhetri (C), Apsari Begam, Mamta Thapa (WK), Ishwori Bist, Sangita Rai, Saraswoti Kumari, Suman Bist, Laxmi Saud, Nitu Bhandari, Maneesha Rana.

Biratnagar Titans Women: Jyoti Pandey (WK), Sonu Khadka, Laxmi Chaudhary, Sarita Magar (C), Ashmina Karmacharya, Dolly Bhatta, Yashoda Bist, Aarati Bidari, Sharmila Roka Magar, Sabnam Rai, Kritika Marasni, Pratikshya Bashyal, Krishma Gurung.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KQK Dream11 Team/ BTW Dream11 Team/ Kat Queens Kathmandu Dream11 Team/ Biratnagar Titans Women Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.