BU vs BCC Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 Milan

Bergamo United vs Bergamo CC Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 Milan – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BU vs BCC at Milan Cricket Ground: In match no. 21 of FanCode ECS T10 Milan tournament, Bergamo United will take on Bergamo CC at the Milan Cricket Ground on Saturday. The FanCode ECS T10 Milan BU vs BCC match will start at 12:30 PM IST – April 10. Bergamo United will head into the match high on confidence after winning their last game against Albano by 30 runs. They are unbeaten in the ECS T10 Milan so far, winning three in three and sitting on top the points table. Bergamo CC, on the other hand, fell short by just eight runs in their last match against Bogliasco. They have won one of their three matches and are currently placed in third spot in the league table. Here is the FanCode ECS T10 Milan Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and BU vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction, BU vs BCC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, BU vs BCC Probable XIs FanCode ECS T10 Milan, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bergamo United vs Bergamo CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Milan. Also Read - CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 2 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 10 Saturday

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 Milan toss between Bergamo United and Bergamo CC will take place at 12 PM IST – April 10. Also Read - OEI vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips FanCode Portugal T10 Match 7: Captain, Vice-captain - Oeiras CC vs Indian Royals Today's Probable XIs at Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo at 10 PM IST April 9 Friday

Time: 12:30 PM IST. Also Read - MI vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Match 1 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7.30 PM IST April 9 Friday

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground.

BU vs BCC My Dream11 Team

Manpreet Singh, Baljit Singh (C), Sonu Lal, Ahtasham Javaid, Mandeep Singh, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Azmat Ali, Chetan Kumar, Jaspreet Singh (VC), Mukhtar Muhammad, Narinder Gidda.

BU vs BCC Probable Playing XIs

Bergamo United: Faisal Muhammad, Rizwan Tahir, Mukhtar Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Ahtasham Javaid, Azmat Ali (C), Mubashar Hussain, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Mubashir Amin (wk), Sadat Ali, Ravi Paul.

Bergamo CC: Baljit Singh, Jaspreet Singh (C), Manpreet Singh (wk), Chetan Kumar, Sonu Lal, Mandeep Singh, Kuldip Singh, Narinder Gidda, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Hardeep Singh, Daljit Singh.

BU vs BCC Squads

Bergamo United: Abdul Waqas, Ansar Mahmood, Muhammad Tufail, Rizwan Tahir, Umair Baig, Faisal Muhammad, Faraz Ali, Mukhtar Muhammad, Ravi Paul, Wajid Mehmood, Ahsan Akram, Ahtasham Javaid, Azmat Ali (C), Mubashar Hussain Muddasar Raja, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Mubashir Amin (WK) and Sadat Ali.

Bergamo CC: Mandeep Singh, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Sarvan Singh, Sonu Lal, Vishvajit Singh, Daljit Singh, Hardeep Singh, Narinder Gidda, Baljit Singh, Chethan Kumar, Gurjit Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Jaspal Singh, Jaspreet Singh (C), Kuldip Singh, Manpreet Singh (WK) and Pardeep Singh.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BU Dream11 Team/ BCC Dream11 Team/ Bergamo United Dream11 Team Prediction/ Bergamo CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Milan/ Online Cricket Tips and more.