BU vs FT Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 Milan

Bergamo United vs Fresh Tropical Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 Milan – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BU vs FT at Milan Cricket Ground: In match no. 21 of FanCode ECS T10 Milan tournament, Bergamo United will take on Fresh Tropical at the Milan Cricket Ground on Thursday. The FanCode ECS T10 Milan BU vs FT match will start at 7 PM IST – April 8. Bergamo United will be playing their first game of the competition and will face two tough challenges against Bogliasco and Fresh Topical. Mubashir Amin, Rizwan Tahir, and Ravi Paul are the players to watch out for Bergamo United. On the other hand, Fresh Tropical, are coming back from a massive win over the Milan Cricket Club by 90 runs in their previous match. With two wins and one loss, they currently occupy the second spot in the Group B standings with four points. Here is the FanCode ECS T10 Milan Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and BU vs FT Dream11 Team Prediction, BU vs FT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, BU vs FT Probable XIs FanCode ECS T10 Milan, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bergamo United vs Fresh Tropical, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Milan.

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 Milan toss between Bergamo United and Fresh Tropical will take place at 6:30 PM IST – April 8.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground.

BU vs FT My Dream11 Team

Mubashir Amin, Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir (VCx`), Zain Naqvi, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ravi Paul, Muhammad Imran (C), Amir Sharif, Faisal Muhammad, Bilal Hamid Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Cheema.

BU vs FT Probable Playing XIs

Bergamo United: Mubashir Amin (WK), Azmat Ali (C), Rizwan Tahir, Ahtasham Javaid, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad, Faraz Ali, Abdul Waqas, Muddasar Raja, Umair Baig, Mukhtar Muhammad.

Fresh Tropical: Muhammad Imran (C), Amir Sharif, Ammar Rasool (WK), Zain Naqvi, Zahid Cheema, Shahzad Sarwar, Suliman Hakimi, Hassan Jamil, Mahash Javed, Bilal Hamid, Imran Muhammad.

BU vs FT Squads

Bergamo United: Mubashir Amin (WK), Azmat Ali (C), Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali, Mubashar Hussain, Abdul Waqas, Muddasar Raja, Umair Baig, Sadat Ali (WK), Ansar Mahmood, Wajid Mehmood, Mukhtar Muhammad and Muhammad Tufail.

Fresh Tropical: Zahid Cheema, Shahzad Sarwar, Suliman Hakimi, Hassan Jamil, Mahash Javed, Bilal Hamid, Zain Naqvi, Ammar Rasool (WK), Amir Sharif, Muhammad Imran (C), Fahad Baqar, Imran Muhammad, Sikander Abbas, Bilal Aslam, Abdul Wahab, Jawad Sarwar (WK), Sadam Hussain, Qasim Muhammad, Arslan Shahid (WK), Hassan Taseer (WK) and Hameed Farhan (WK).

