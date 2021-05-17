Dream11 Team Prediction

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters, who are making their ECS debut, are newbies in competitive cricket. They were also part of the DCB Moneygram T20 tournament last year. Ahilan Ravinthran was the team’s highest run-getter and Thinesh Rajakulasingam was the club’s leading wicket-taker. MSC Frankfurt, on the other hand, won the ECS T10 Frankfurt title last year. They were exceptional throughout the tournament and will aim to give their best in the ECS T10 Krefeld.

TOSS: The Dream11 ECS Krefeld toss between Bayer Uerdingen Boosters vs MSC Frankfurt will take place at 4:00 PM IST – May 17.

Time: 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground.

BUB vs MSF My Dream11 Team

Ahilan Ravinthran, Adel Khan, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Zabiullah Arjubi, Muslim Ashraf, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi, Nafees Buttar, Sri Kanth Vaka, Thinesh Rajakulasingam

Captain:Muslim Ashraf. Vice-captain: Shahid Afridi.

Probable Playing XIs

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters

Sri Kanth Vaka, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Ahilan Ravinthran, Mani Janarthanam, Balachandran Atchuthan, Shiyamsundar Narayanan, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Anvesh Jandagudem, Ahalavan Pius, Ashok Hardik, Ali Abbas Akbar

MSC Frankfurt

Muslim Ashraf, Waheed Ahmed, Sekandar Khan, Waseem Khan, Nafees Buttar, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi, Habib Rahman, Zabiullah Arjubi

Squads

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters

Ahilan Ravinthran, Anvesh Jandagudem, Pakeetharan Praba, Ankur Tyagi, Ali Abbas Akbar, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Kanus Indran, Ahalavan Pius, Shiyamsundar Narayanan, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Mani Janarthanam, Gobinath Navarathinam, Tharmabalan Veluppillai, Ismin Hameed, Stebin Stephen, Ashok Hardik, Sri Kanth Vaka, Jeyaruban Paramanathan, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Jayakumar Vidhuran, Kumar Mahendran, Sakeshkanth Indran, Ramar Tharmaraj, Balachandran Atchuthan

MSC Frankfurt

Muslim Ashraf, Waheed Ahmed, Sekandar Khan, Hamza Sayed Ameer, Waseem Khan, Sajid Khan Afridi, Sultan Ahmad, Wasil Noori, Nafees Buttar, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi, Habib Rahman, Zabiullah Aryoubi

