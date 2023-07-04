BUB vs REA Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
BUB vs REA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Hungary 2023
TOSS – The ECS T10 Hungary 2023 toss between Budapest Blinders and Royal Eagles will take place at 2.15 PM IST
Time – July 4, 2.45 PM IST
Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget.
BUB vs REA Dream11 Team
Gooch, Chauhan, Weligamage, Farasat, Ahalawat (VC), Ghani, Ozturk (C), Perumal, Mohandas, Dhari, Sasi.
BUB vs REA Probable Playing XIs
Budapest Blinders: S.Gooch (wk), A.Weligamage, A.Farasat, A.Aziz, M.Ozturk, A.Ghani, A.Yalmaz, M.Nayak, S.Mohandas, K.Akurugoda, H.Mehraj
Royal Eagles: S.Chauhan (wk), L.Bloomfield, T.Ahalawat, H.Raza, D.Divan, H.Perumal, G.Gambhir, A.Gupta, A.Sasi, S.Dhari, A.Jaiswal
