Budapest Blinders vs Royal Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Hungary- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BUB vs ROT at GB Oval, Szodliget: In Qualifier 1 of ECS T10 Hungary tournament, Royal Tigers will take on Budapest Blinders at the GB Oval, Szodliget on Saturday. The ECS T10 Hungary BUB vs ROT match will start at 2:30 PM IST – July 3. The two teams finished in the first two spots in the group stage phase of the ECS T10 Hungary will now lock horns in the playoff stage. Coincidentally, Budapest Blinders and the Royal Tigers Cricket Club have a near-identical record after the first eight games, with both teams finishing with 10 points after winning five and losing three times. Here is the ECS T10 Hungary Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BUB vs ROT Dream11 Team Prediction, BUB vs ROT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, BUB vs ROT Probable XIs ECS T10 Hungary, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Budapest Blinders vs Royal Tigers, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Hungary.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Hungary toss between Royal Tigers and Budapest Blinders will take place at 2 PM IST – July 3.

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget.

BUB vs ROT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Stan Ahuja, Maaz Bhaiji

Batsmen – Zeeshan Khan, Ali Farasat, Khaibar Deldar

All-rounders – Abbas Ghani (C), Abhishek Kheterpal (VC), Ali Yalmaz

Bowlers: Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Salman Khan-II, Sandeep Mohandas

BUB vs ROT Probable Playing XIs

Budapest Blinders: Abbas Ghani, Mahela Daub, Ali Farasat, Maaz Bhaiji (wk), Danyal Akbar, Asanka Weligamage, Steffan Gooch (C), Sandeep Mohandas, Salman Khan, Ali Yalmaz, Izhar Khan.

Royal Tigers: Zeeshan Khan, Marc Ahuja (C), Stan Ahuja (wk), Khaibar Deldar, Abhishek Kheterpal, Harsh Mandhyan, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Ruturaj Sawant, Emad Khan, Akram Malik, Rabin Momin.

BUB vs ROT Squads

Budapest Blinders: Abbas Ghani, Adam Lautenberg, Ali Farasat, Ali Yalmaz, Asanka Weligamage, Danyal Akbar, Ishanka Meddwattha, Izhar Khan, Kalum Akurugoda, Maaz Bhaiji, Mahela Daub, Muhammad Irfan Ghani, Nisantha Liyanage, Salman Khan, Sandeep Mohandas, Steffan Gooch.

Royal Tigers: Abhishek Kheterpal, Abhitesh Prashar, Akram Malik, Emad Khan, Habib Deldar, Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Marc Ahuja, Rabin Momin, Ruturaj Sawant, Safi Zahir, Stan Ahuja, Sufiyan Mohammed, Tonmoy Gomes, Venkata Narashiman, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Zeeshan Khan.

