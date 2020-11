BUCC vs BCC Dream11 Team

Bergamo United CC vs Bologna CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's Match 22 BUCC vs BCC at Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground: The second match of the day will see Bergamo United CC taking the field against Bologna CC. They met earlier on Thursday when Bergamo defeated Bologna by nine runs.

Bergamo United CC vs Bologna CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BUCC vs BCC, ECS T10 – Rome 2020, Bologna CC Dream11 Team Player List, Bergamo United CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Bergamo United CC vs Bologna CC ECS T10 – Rome, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – BUCC vs BCC T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Bergamo United CC vs Bologna CC, Fantasy Prediction – ECS T10 Rome 2020

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome match toss between Bergamo United CC and Bologna CC will take place at 3.15 PM IST – November 7, Saturday.

Time: 3.45 PM IST.

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground.

BUCC vs BCC My Dream11 Team

Ravi Paul (captain), Malik Sarfraz (vice-captain), Rayhan Inna Hossain, Azmat Ali, Khayer Abul, Faisal Muhammad, Mubashir Amin, Rizwan Tahir, Ahtasham Javaid, Muhammad Adnan, Suresh Kolli

BUCC vs BCC Probable Playing XIs

Bergamo United CC: Rizwan Tahir, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ravi Paul, Muddasar Raja, Mubashir Amin, Mubashar Hussain, Faraz Ali, Faisal Muhammad, Fahran Javaid, Ahsan Akram, Abdul Waqas.

Bologna CC: Zain Iftikhar, Suresh Kolli, Sufiyan Afzal, Sheraz Ali, Shaheer Saleem, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Qasim Janjua, Muhammad Adnan, Malik Sarfraz, Khayer Abul, Kashan Mazhar.

BUCC vs BCC Squads

Bergamo United Cricket Club: Mubashir Amin, Azmat Ali, Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali, Mubashar Hussain, Abdul Waqas, Muddasar Raja, Fahran Javaid.

Bologna Cricket Club: Qasim Janjua, Ankush Kumar, Akash Deep, Khayer Abul, Muhammad Adnan, Faizan Hussain, Zain Iftikhar, Hashir Iftikhar, Haseeb Khan, Suresh Kolli, Kashan Mazhar, Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Babar Ghafar, Sufiyan Afzal, Shaheer Saleem, Sheraz Ali, Jastinder Singh, Sanjeevan Raveendran, Asim Javaid.

