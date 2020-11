Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Bergamo United CC vs Bologna CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s BUCC vs BCC at Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground: In the first match of ECS T10 – Rome on Thursday, Group B teams Bologna CC and Bergamo United CC will face each other at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground. The ECS T10 – Rome BUCC vs BCC match will begin at 1.45 PM IST – November 5. Given that this is the first game of the tournament, the pitch and the other factors will be largely unknown for both sides. It’s the match between the two Group B teams and both will be desperate to start their campaigns with a victory. A tournament as packed as this can take a toll on the players and thus starting off well is extremely crucial. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Rome Match 13 – BUCC vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Bergamo United CC vs Bologna CC Dream11 Tips, BUCC vs BCC Probable Playing XIs, BUCC vs BCC Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Bergamo United CC vs Bologna CC ECS T10 Rome, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bergamo United CC vs Bologna CC. Also Read - MI vs DC Dream11 Team Hints And Tips For 1st Qualifier IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST November 5 Thursday

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome match toss between Bergamo United CC vs Bologna CC will take place at 1.15 PM IST – November 5, Thursday. Also Read - VEL vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction Womens T20 Challenge 2020 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Velocity vs Trailblazers T20 Match 2 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 3.30 PM IST November 5 Thursday

Time: 1.45 PM IST. Also Read - BUCC vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Rome 2020 Match 15: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Bergamo United CC vs Venezia CC at Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground 5:45 PM IST November 5 Thursday

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground.

BUCC vs BCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mubashir Amin

Batsmen: Rizwan Tahir, Sufiyan Afzal, Rahaman Bhuiyan (C), Malik Sarfraz

All-rounders: Muhammad Adnan (VC), Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Mubashar Hussain

Bowlers: Ravi Paul, Ahsan Akram, Shaheer Saleem

BUCC vs BCC Probable Playing XIs

Bergamo United CC: Rizwan Tahir, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ravi Paul, Muddasar Raja, Mubashir Amin, Mubashar Hussain, Faraz Ali, Faisal Muhammad, Fahran Javaid, Ahsan Akram, Abdul Waqas.

Bologna CC: Zain Iftikhar, Suresh Kolli, Sufiyan Afzal, Sheraz Ali, Shaheer Saleem, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Qasim Janjua, Muhammad Adnan, Malik Sarfraz, Khayer Abul, Kashan Mazhar.

BUCC vs BCC Squads

Bergamo United Cricket Club (BUCC): Mubashir Amin, Azmat Ali, Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali, Mubashar Hussain, Abdul Waqas, Muddasar Raja, Fahran Javaid.

Bologna Cricket Club (BCC): Qasim Janjua, Ankush Kumar, Akash Deep, Khayer Abul, Muhammad Adnan, Faizan Hussain, Zain Iftikhar, Hashir Iftikhar, Haseeb Khan, Suresh Kolli, Kashan Mazhar, Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Babar Ghafar, Sufiyan Afzal, Shaheer Saleem, Sheraz Ali, Jastinder Singh, Sanjeevan Raveendran, Asim Javaid.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BCC Dream11 Team/ BUCC Dream11 Team/ Bologna CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Bergamo United CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 Rome/ Online Cricket Tips and more.