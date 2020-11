BUCC vs DSC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's BUCC vs DSC at Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground:

Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Rome – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BUCC vs DSC, ECS T10 – Rome 2020, Defentas Sporting Club Dream11 Team Player List, Bergamo United Cricket Club Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club ECS T10 – Rome, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – BUCC vs DSC T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club, Fantasy Prediction – ECS T10 Rome 2020

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome match toss between Bergamo United Cricket Club and Defentas Sporting Club will take place at 7:15 PM IST – November 7, Saturday.

Time: 7:45 PM IST.

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground.

BUCC vs DSC My Dream11 Team

Ravi Paul (captain), Shadamgul Zadran (vice-captain), Azmat Ali, Muhammad Hossain, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Faisal Muhammad, Abdur Jemi, Mubashir Amin, Rizwan Tahir, Ahtasham Javaid, Mukhtiar Singh

BUCC vs DSC Probable Playing XIs

Bergamo United Cricket Club: Mubashir Amin, Azmat Ali, Rizwan Tahir, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali, Mubashar Hussain, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Umair Baig, Ahtasham Javaid.

Defentas Sporting Club: Joynal Abedin, Mohsin Ahmed, Shajahan Arif, Ravinder Bhullar, Luca Ciprotti, Talvinder Deep, Amdadul Haque, Nafi Hasan, Asraful Islam, Hossain Jakir, Mandeep Kumar

BUCC vs DSC Full Squads

Bergamo United Cricket Club: Umair Baig, Ahtasham Javaid, Fahran Javaid, Mudassar Raja, Abdul Waqas, Waqar Ahmed, Mubashir Amin, Azmat Ali, Rizwan Tahir, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali, Mubashar Hussain, Rayhan Ibna Hossain

Defentas Sporting Club: Mandeep Kumar, Mukhtiar Singh, Joynal Abedin, Nafi Hasan, Luca Ciprotti, Jamal Uddin, Hasan Nelay, Shajahan Arif, Amdadul Haque, Tirath Singh, Sukhpal Kumar, Asraful Islam, Mohsin Ahmed, Sukhpal Kumar, Muhammed Hossain, Shadamgul Zadran, Tirath Singh, Abdur Jemi, Hossain Jakir, Talvinder Deep, Ravinder Bhullar

