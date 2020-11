BUCC vs VCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome match toss between Bergamo United CC and Venezia CC will take place at 5:15 PM IST – November 5, Thursday. Also Read - VCC vs DSC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Rome 2020 Match 14: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Venezia Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club at Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground 3:45 PM IST November 5 Thursday

Time: 5:45 PM IST.

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground.

BUCC vs VCC My Dream11 Team

Mubashir Amin (captain), Hosan Ahmed (vice-captain), Azmat Ali, Ravi Paul, Tuhin Mazi, Faisal Muhammad, Sojun Islam, Miah Alamin, Ahtasham Javaid, Munna Ahammed, Shagar Choquder

BUCC vs VCC Probable Playing XIs

Bergamo United CC: Mubashir Amin, Azmat Ali, Rizwan Tahir, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali, Mubashar Hussain, Muddasar Raja, Abdul Waqas, Ahtasham Javaid

Venezia CC: Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Nishantha N Fernando D, Ali Hassan Cheema, Munna Ahammed, Rajib Miah, Mahbub Khan, Sojun Islam, Shagar Choquder, Tuhin Mazi

BUCC vs VCC Full Squads

Bergamo United CC: Faraz Ali, Mubashar Hussain, Muddasar Raja, Abdul Waqas, Ahtasham Javaid, Rayhan Ibn Hossain, Fahran Javaid, Mubashir Amin, Azmat Ali, Rizwan Tahir, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram

Venezia CC: Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Nishantha N Fernando D, Biplob Miah, Mahmudul Islam, Sojun Islam, Shagar Choquder, Tuhin Mazi, Simone Bolgan, Ali Hassan Cheema, Munna Ahammed, Rajib Miah, Mahbub Khan

