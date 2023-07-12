Home

ECS Hungary T10 BK vs BLB: Dream11 Team Prediction, Pitch Report And More

Budapest Kings and Blinders Blizzards will play against each on July 12 in ECS Hungary T10 League. Here is the Dream11 prediction and other details for the match.

Budapest vs Blinders Blizzards match is set to commence from 4:45 PM IST. (Credits: cricketworld.com)

Budapest Kings and Blinders Blizzards will square off against each other in ECS Hungary T10 on Wednesday, 12 July 2023 at 04:45 PM IST. Budapest Kings have been in good form for the last few matches and are the favourites to win the match. The team is on the top of the points table. Blinders Blizzards will also look to bounce back from their last few performances in the tournament by claiming a victory in the match. The encounter between both the teams is expected to be an exciting and thrilling clash. Here is the Dream11 prediction, Full Squads, Pitch Report and other details for the match between Budapest Kings and Blinders Blizzards.

BK vs BLB: Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Shiva Tadela

Vice-Captain: Pramod Haridas

Wicket-keeper: Tejendra Valivarthi, Mutte Ikram

Batters: Siva Bommisetty, Adnan Khan, Irfan Khan, Pramod Haridas, Shiva Tadela

Bowlers: Srinivas Mandali, Jayanth Vallurupalli, Sanju Karunarathne

All-rounders: Govarthan Palanisamy

BK vs BLB: Probable Playing XI

Budapest Kings (BK)

Tejendra Valivarthi(WK), Shiva Tadela, Siva Bommisetty, Srinivas Mandali, Pramod Haridas, Govarthan Palanisamy, Shakir Ullah, Prakash Akula, Skanda Ramachandra, Jayanth Vallurupalli, Sandy Sachin

Blinders Blizzards (BLB)

Mutte Ikram, Adnan Khan(WK), Maaz Bhaiji, Muhammad Hasnain-Meer, Irfan Khan, Sharafali Nazar, Ali Shabaz, Kalpa Ilankoon, Nishantha Liyanage, Pranav Vashi, Sanju Karunarathne

BK vs BLB: Full Squads

Budapest Kings (BK)

Tejendra Valivarthi(WK), Shiva Tadela, Siva Bommisetty, Srinivas Mandali, Pramod Haridas, Govarthan Palanisamy, Shakir Ullah, Prakash Akula, Skanda Ramachandra, Jayanth Vallurupalli, Sandy Sachin, Nikhil Kotoor, Manohar Boddu, Dhanashekar Prabhulingam, Raveel Khan(WK), Savinaya Jakkanna, Abdul Arham, Sunil Gangadharaiah

Blinders Blizzards (BLB)

Mutte Ikram(WK), Adnan Khan(WK), Maaz Bhaiji(WK), Muhammad Hasnain-Meer, Irfan Khan, Sharafali Nazar, Ali Shabaz, Kalpa Ilankoon, Nishantha Liyanage, Pranav Vashi, Sanju Karunarathne, Abu Baker, Andrew Rajapathy, Ali Mujtaba, Muhammad Umair, Waqar Khalid, Omer Zahid, Reza Arif, Faizan Shaukat, Ahmed Hafeez, Basit Usman, Mohid Ali, Bilal Muringakkodan, Abdul Wajid

Pitch Report

The pitch at GB Oval, Szodliget is an average and balanced pitch. The team batting first here have won 45 per cent matches, so it does not make much difference if the side winning the toss opts to bat first. Whether batting first or second, the chances for scoring a big total will be almost equal.

