BK vs UCB Dream11 Prediction: Top Picks, Full Squad And Pitch Report

Get ready for an exhilarating game between Budapest Kings and United Csalad Budapest. Here are the top picks, full squad details, and a comprehensive pitch report for your Dream11 team prediction.

The game will be played at Szodliget. (Credits: cricketworld.com)

Budapest Kings and United Csalad Budapest are set to clash in the ECS Hungary T10 tournament. The fixture will be played at the GB Oval in Szodliget. The match is an opportunity for both teams to bounce back from their last fixture. Budapest Kings lost their game against the Cobra CC by 56 runs. The Shiva Tadela-led side will be hoping to put their previous performance behind them when they take to the field against United Csalad Budapest today, July 12. The match will begin at 12:45 PM.

As for United Csalad Budapest, the unit lost by 34 runs to the Budapest Blinders. UCB were able to restrict Budapest Blinders to 91/9 on the scoreboard. But, their batters were unable to perform. United Csalad Budapest could score only 57/8 in 10 overs. They will be hoping their bowlers could fire up early in the game and restrict the opposition to a low total.

All in all, the game promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Here is everything you need to know about the ECS Hungary T10 match between Budapest Kings and United Csalad Budapest.

Budapest Kings vs United Csalad Budapest Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shiva Tadela

Vice-captain: Saurabh Mehta

Wicketkeepers: Anil Pattanaik, TejeNdra Valivarthi

Batters: Kasir Ahmed, Shiva Tadela, Saurabh Mehta

All-rounders: Ashrith Darapureddy, Skanda Ramachandra, Govarthan Palanisamy, Siva Bommisetty

Bowlers: Jayanth Vallurupalli, Ghulam Abbas-II

Budapest Kings vs United Csalad Budapest Playing XI Prediction

Budapest Kings: Shiva Tadela(C), Siva Bommisetty, Pramod Haridas, Shakir Ullah, Govarthan Palanisamy, Sandy Sachin, Prakash Akula, Skanda Ramachandra, TejeNdra Valivarthi(wk), Jayanth Vallurupalli, Srinivas Mandali

United Csalad Budapest: Ashrith Darapureddy, Sabbavarapu Madhu, Jack Murrell, Kasir Ahmed, Ahmad Alam, Himanshu Tyagi, Sellathurai Kanagaraj, Anil Pattanaik(wk), Vinoth Ravindran(C), Saurabh Mehta, Ghulam Abbas-II

Budapest Kings vs United Csalad Budapest Full Squads

Budapest Kings: Shiva Tadela(C), Siva Bommisetty, Pramod Haridas, Shakir Ullah, Govarthan Palanisamy, Sandy Sachin, Prakash Akula, Skanda Ramachandra, TejeNdra Valivarthi(wk), Jayanth Vallurupalli, Srinivas Mandali, Abdul Arham, Savinaya Jakkanna, Nikhil Kotoor, Dhanashekar Prabhulingam, Raveel Khan, Sunil Gangadharaiah, Manohar Boddu

United Csalad Budapest: Ashrith Darapureddy, Sabbavarapu Madhu, Jack Murrell, Kasir Ahmed, Ahmad Alam, Himanshu Tyagi, Sellathurai Kanagaraj, Anil Pattanaik(wk), Vinoth Ravindran(C), Saurabh Mehta, Ravichandran Rajendran, Ghulam Abbas-II, Taha Khan, Mark Des Fontaine, Ramesh Velmurugan, Abdullah Baloch, Francis Farrell, Fasih Atif, Ajithkumar Murugesan, Kailash Sankar

Budapest Kings vs United Csalad Budapest Pitch Report

The pitch at Szodliget is equally beneficial for batters and bowlers. The team winning the toss might elect to bat first and put up a competitive total.

