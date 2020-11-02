Hockey hotbeds like Sonipat, Hissar, Jind, Bhiwani, Rohtak and Shahabad Markanda have begun coaching camps at the district-level while Sonipat also has resumed their centralised state-level camp, stated Hockey India in a media release.

“We are in touch with several local coaches to ensure safety parameters are followed. We have very strong state teams from Haryana at different age-group categories and it is good to see players back on the field after such a long gap,” said Sunil Malik, Secretary General, Hockey Haryana.

“I am very happy to see young players returning to sports activities in Haryana. I am in touch with some of the women’s players from my hometown Shahabad and they send me videos of them playing hockey and it makes me very proud to see them follow all the norms,” expressed Indian women’s hockey team captain Rani, who is currently in SAI, Bengaluru for the national coaching camp.

” After a brief pause in activities due to a series of nationwide lockdowns, we are happy to see players resuming activities in Haryana and we will encourage more State Units to follow safe measures in returning to sporting activities,” stated Gyanendro Ningombam, Officiating President, Hockey India.