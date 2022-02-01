New Delhi: The central government on Tuesday presented the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 that saw an increase of more than ₹3oo crores in sports allocation from last year, making it the highest-ever sports budget announced.Also Read - Rajya Sabha allocates 11 hours for Budget 2022 Debate, PM Modi’s Reply Likely On February 8, FM Sitharaman’s on February 11

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Budget in the Lok Sabha said that the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) industry has huge potential to provide employment to the youth, adding that an AVGC promotion task force, with all stakeholders, will be set up to recommend ways to realise this and build domestic capacity for serving out markets and the global demand.

"An AVGC promotion task force, with all stakeholders, will be set up to recommend ways to realise this and build domestic capacity for serving out markets and the global demand," the Finance Minister mentioned in the budget speech.

The sports budget has been increased to ₹3062.60 crores this year from ₹2757.02 crores of the previous fiscal year (2021-2022) effectively meaning an increase of ₹305.58 crores in the budget.

With the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, both set to be held this year, the funds allocated will be used in preparing for both the mega-events and other sports disciplines for different sports federations.

The National Youth Empowerment Program will also hugely benefit from the budget that will see an increase in the allocation of funds for the said program from the previous year. As compared to last year when ₹108 crores were spent on it, this year will see an increase of ₹30 crores with ₹138 crores set to be given.

The Khelo India programme’s budget has also been increased from ₹879 crores to ₹974 crores this time.