BAN vs BUG Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Romania

Baneasa CC vs Bucharest Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Romania- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BAN vs BUG at Vlasiei Cricket Ground: In match no. 13 and 14 of ECS T10 Romania tournament, Bucharest Gladiators will take on Baneasa CC at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground on Thursday. The ECS T10 Romania BAN vs BUG match will start at 11:30 AM IST and 1:30 PM IST – July 15. Baneasa have been luckless so far in the tournament with four defeats from the four matches they have played. On the other hand, Bucharest Gladiators have won just one match and lost three so far in the competition. Their net run rate is on the negative side and they need some inspirational performances to give themselves any chance to qualify for the next round. Here is the ECS T10 Romania Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BAN vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction, BAN vs BUG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, BAN vs BUG Probable XIs ECS T10 Romania, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Baneasa CC vs Bucharest Gladiators, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Romania.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Romania toss between Bucharest Gladiators and Baneasa CC will take place at 11 AM IST – July 15.

Time: 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: Vlasiei Cricket Ground.

BAN vs BUG My Dream11 Team

Imran Haider, Abdul Shakoor (VC), Cosmin Zavoiu, Adnan Hanif, Binod Nepali, Pavel Florin, Muhammad Moiz (C), Parminder Mann, Zafar Ullah, Manmeet Koli, Mihai Achim.

BAN vs BUG Probable Playing XIs

Baneasa CC: Abdul Shakoor (C), Adnan Hanif, Talha Tariq, Parminder Mann, Sheriyar Sohail (wk), Supinder Hayer, Muhammad Akmal, Anik Ahmed, Zafar Ullah, Mohammad Forkan, Wasif Sharif.

Bucharest Gladiators: Cosmin Zavoiu, Pavel Florin, Imran Haider, Esanka Rumesh Priyadharshana, Satish Kumar, Moiz Muhammad, Vimalraj Poosanam, Regan Francis, Shajeel Muhammad, Binod Nepali, Kokulan Subramaniyam.

BAN vs BUG Squads

Baneasa CC: Adnan Hanif, Ijaz Hussain, Muhammad Mashal, Parminder Mann, Umair Rauif, Bilal Shah, Waqar Abbasi, Wasif Sharif, Jegan Murugan, Mahesh Prasanna, Pradeep Priyankara, Supinder Hayer, Talha Tariq, Abdul Shakoor, Sheriyar Sohail.

Bucharest Gladiators: Cosmin Zavoiu, Esanka Rumesh Priyadharshana, Satish Kumar, Vimalraj Poosanam, Manmeet Koli, Pavel Florin, Binod Nepali, Kokulan Subramaniyam, Moiz Muhammad, Patras Masih, Regan Francis, Shajeel Muhammad, Zameer Mushtaq, Imran Haider, Shalitha Prabath.

