London: Bukayo Saka faced the heat on Sunday after he missed a decisive penalty at the Wembley Stadium against Italy on Sunday in the EURO 2020 final. Saka was subject to racist comments on his social media profiles. The Football Association (FA) was quick to condemn the move as it said it was ‘appalled’ by it. “We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team,” said the FA in a statement.Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Wins EURO 2020 Golden Boot For Being Highest Goal Scorer of The Tournament
Not just Saka, but Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho also faced a backlash of similar nature as English fans turned violent after the game attacking their Italian counterparts. It was mayhem outside the Wembley Stadium. Also Read - WATCH: David Beckham-Tom Cruise Fist Bump After Luke Shaw's Goal vs Italy in EURO 2020 Final at Wembley, Video Goes Viral
To Saka’s surprise, if he was being abused on one side, he also found massive support on Twitter. Here is how fans backed him. Also Read - WATCH: English Fans Attack Italians, Racially Abuse Them, Insult Flag After EURO 2020 Final at Wembley; Video Goes Viral
After the game, when Gareth Southgate was asked about Saka’s penalty miss, he said, “We have won together as a team and it is absolutely on all of us in terms of not being able to win the game tonight. In terms of the penalties, that is my call and totally rests with me.”