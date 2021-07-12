London: Bukayo Saka faced the heat on Sunday after he missed a decisive penalty at the Wembley Stadium against Italy on Sunday in the EURO 2020 final. Saka was subject to racist comments on his social media profiles. The Football Association (FA) was quick to condemn the move as it said it was ‘appalled’ by it. “We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team,” said the FA in a statement.Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Wins EURO 2020 Golden Boot For Being Highest Goal Scorer of The Tournament

Not just Saka, but Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho also faced a backlash of similar nature as English fans turned violent after the game attacking their Italian counterparts. It was mayhem outside the Wembley Stadium.

To Saka's surprise, if he was being abused on one side, he also found massive support on Twitter. Here is how fans backed him.

Marcus Rashford has done so much for this country. Bukayo Saka is only 19 years old. Jadon Sancho is only 21 year old We do not hate, these young men have given us so much. They made us believe. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/TMTivB2YRN — Jordan (@Jordan_Coombe) July 11, 2021

Bukayo Saka. At 19 takes the most important penalty in the history of English football. Courage beyond his years. Protect this guy’s future, it’s a valuable future, embrace it.👍 pic.twitter.com/ahmhpkIRYR — Eddie Longbridge (@EddieLongbridge) July 12, 2021

Bukayo Saka is a titan. He’s 19, carries Arsenal on his back for nine months a year and then puts himself forward to take the fifth penalty in a shootout of a final. He’s a strong lad, he’ll be more than okay. — Mark White (@markwhlte) July 11, 2021

Arsenal players standing in for Bukayo Saka, this is really amazing 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/gXKDmHLVNX — Ibanda’s Finest 🤙🇺🇬 (@brintonmarcus) July 11, 2021

This is the message from Bukayo Saka’s family on Saturday. I’m pretty sure everyone who knows him, or anyone has seen him play over these last two years, will know that tonight is just the next step on the journey that started with those balloons. Going to the top pic.twitter.com/U4sQlvuedh — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) July 12, 2021

After the game, when Gareth Southgate was asked about Saka’s penalty miss, he said, “We have won together as a team and it is absolutely on all of us in terms of not being able to win the game tonight. In terms of the penalties, that is my call and totally rests with me.”