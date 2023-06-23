Home

BUL vs CRO Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode FanCode ECN Bulgaria T20I Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Bulgaria vs Croatia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria 3.30 PM IST June 23, Friday

BUL vs CRO Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The ECN Bulgaria T10 match toss between Bulgaria and Croatia will take place at 3 PM IST

Time – May 24, Wednesday.

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria.

BUL vs CRO Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper;Sam Hussain

batsman; Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Akshay Dakshin, Luke Stubbs

All-rounders; Chris Hristo Lakov, Vedran Zanko, Wessel Kamal, Bakhtiar Tahiri

Bowlers;Aggyul Ahmedel, Prakash Mishra, Naseem Khan.

BUL vs CRO Probable Playing XIs

Bulgaria: Sam Hussain(wk), Zaid Soulat, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Chris Hristo Lakov, Zain Asif, Aggyl Ahmadel, Gagandeep Singh, Prakash Mishra, Zirak Chughtai

Croatia: Naseem Khan, Sohail Ahmed, Akshay Dakshin, Luka Stubbs, Vedran Zanko, Wessel Kamal, Peter Bosnjak(wk), Dominic Fleter, Antonio Fleter, Ellen Magdalenic, Hevoje Hajnik

