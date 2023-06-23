BUL vs CRO Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BUL vs CRO Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode FanCode ECN Bulgaria T20I Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Bulgaria vs Croatia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria 3.30 PM IST June 23, Friday
TOSS – The ECN Bulgaria T10 match toss between Bulgaria and Croatia will take place at 3 PM IST
Time – May 24, Wednesday.
Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria.
BUL vs CRO Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper;Sam Hussain
batsman; Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Akshay Dakshin, Luke Stubbs
All-rounders; Chris Hristo Lakov, Vedran Zanko, Wessel Kamal, Bakhtiar Tahiri
Bowlers;Aggyul Ahmedel, Prakash Mishra, Naseem Khan.
BUL vs CRO Probable Playing XIs
Bulgaria: Sam Hussain(wk), Zaid Soulat, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Chris Hristo Lakov, Zain Asif, Aggyl Ahmadel, Gagandeep Singh, Prakash Mishra, Zirak Chughtai
Croatia: Naseem Khan, Sohail Ahmed, Akshay Dakshin, Luka Stubbs, Vedran Zanko, Wessel Kamal, Peter Bosnjak(wk), Dominic Fleter, Antonio Fleter, Ellen Magdalenic, Hevoje Hajnik
