BUL vs GIB Dream11 Team Predictions Valletta Cup T20

Bulgaria vs Gibraltar Dream11 Team Prediction Valletta Cup T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs GIB Today's BUL vs GIB at Marsa Sports Complex: In match no. 4 of Valletta Cup T20 tournament, Bulgaria will take on Gibraltar at the Marsa Sports Complex on Saturday. The Valletta Cup T20 BUL vs GIB match will start at 11:30 AM IST – October 23. Bulgaria had a poor start into this tournament, as they lost to Switzerland by 8 wickets. Gibraltar, on the other hand, were completely dominated by Malta and Switzerland in their first two matches by 61 runs and 9 wickets respectively. Here is the Valletta Cup T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BUL vs GIB Dream11 Team Prediction, BUL vs GIB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, BUL vs GIB Probable XIs Valletta Cup T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bulgaria vs Gibraltar, Fantasy Playing Tips – Valletta Cup T20.

TOSS: The Valletta Cup T20 toss between Bulgaria and Gibraltar (Match 4) will take place at 11 AM IST – October 23.

Time: 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex.

BUL vs GIB My Dream11 Team

Omar Rassol, Kenroy Nestor, Chris Delany, Philip Raikes, Balaji Pai (C), Prakash Mishra (vc), Hristo Lakov, Louis Bruce, Albin Jacob, Ivaylo Katzarski, Andrew Reyes.

BUL vs GIB Probable Playing XIs

Bulgaria: Omar Rasool (WK), Saim Hussain, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Kevin DSouza, Aravinda De-Silva, Sulaiman Ali, Hristo Lakov, Prakash Mishra (C), Albin Jacob, Rohan Patel, Ivaylo Katzarski.

Gibraltar: Luke Collado (WK), Phil Raikes, Kenroy Nestor, Charles Harrison, Chris Delaney, Balaji Pai (C), James Fitzgerald, Louis Bruce, Patrick Hatchman, Joseph Marples, Andrew Reyes.

BUL vs GIB Squads

Bulgaria: Prakash Mishra (C), Hristo Lakov, Atagul Ahmadhel, Jacob Albin, Sulaiman Ali, Rohan Bhavesh Patel, Kevin D’Souza, Aravinda De Silva, Akshay Harikumar, Omar Rassol (WK), Bakhtiar Tahiri, Akshay Harikumar, Ahsan Khan.

Gibraltar: Faheem Nazir, Muhammad Idrees Ul Haque, Aidan Andrews, Anser Mehmood, Arjun Vinod, Nicolas Henderson (C), Noorkhan Ahmadi, Osama Mahmood, Ali Nayyer, Ashwin Vinod, Asad Mahmood, Nicolas Henderson, Arjun Vinod.

