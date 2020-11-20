BUL vs LIO Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Bulls XI vs Lions XI Dream11 Team Prediction Siechem Pondicherry T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's BUL vs LIO at Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground:

Bulls XI vs Lions XI Dream11 Team Prediction Siechem Pondicherry T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BUL vs LIO, Siechem Pondicherry T20, Bulls XI Dream11 Team Player List, Lions XI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Bulls XI vs Lions XI Siechem Pondicherry T20, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – BUL vs LIO T20 match, Online Cricket Tips Bulls XI vs Lions XI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Siechem Pondicherry T20 2020

TOSS: The Siechem Pondicherry T20 match toss between Bulls XI and Lions XI will take place at 1:30 PM IST – November 20, Friday.

Time: 2:00 PM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Pondicherry’s Siechem Ground.

BUL vs LIO My Dream11 Team

S Karthik (captain), Vignesh (vice-captain), Thalaivan Sargunam, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, P Thamaraikannan, K Vignesh, S Rohan, Ashith Rajiv, Aravind Raj R, R Ayyanar, Lakshminarayanan AS Govindaraajan

BUL vs LIO Probable Playing XIs

Lions XI: Ayyanar R, Karthik S, Akash Kargave, Surendar B, Akash Tomar, A Subikshan, Syed Aziz A, P Thamaraikannan, S Raju, Vignesh K, Venkadesan S

Bulls XI: Aravind Raj R, AS Govindaraajan, Koppineedi Pavan Kumar S, Akshay Jain S, Thalaivan Sargunam, S Parameeswaran, Ashith Rajiv, S Rohan, AC Prathiban,Thalaivan Sargunam, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh

BUL vs LIO Full Squads

Bulls XI: Adil Tunda, S Sanjay, Alagh Prathiban, S Rohan, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Akshay Jain S, V Shashank, Stalin Kurian, Kashyap Prudvi, B Prabu, Pawan Kumar , Marc Morais, D Ram Kumar, S Sabari, Baskaran Ranjit, Aravind Raj R, AS Govindaraajan, S Parameeswaran, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Ashith Rajiv, Thalaivan Sargunam

Lions XI: Vignesh K, Venkadesan S, MalaiRaja M, Vivekanandan R, Thamizhmani G, K Nagur Babu, T Nataraj, Palani R, Pooviarasan M, Radjrathename N, Thennavan N, Sivaraj C, Ayyanar R, Karthik S, Akash Kargave, Surendar B, Akash Tomar, A Subikshan, Syed Aziz A, P Thamaraikannan, S Raju

