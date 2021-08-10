BUL vs LIO Dream11 Tips And Prediction Pondicherry T20

Bulls XI vs Lions XI Dream11 Team Prediction Pondicherry T20 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's BUL vs LIO at CA Siechem Ground, Puducherry: In match no.11 of BYJU's Pondicherry T20 competition, Lions XI will lock horns against the Bulls XI on August 11 – Wednesday. The Pondicherry T20 BUL vs LIO match will begin at 9:30 AM IST. This will be a crucial match for both teams as the tournament is heading towards the business end. Lions XI have played four matches so far in this tournament and have managed to beat only one team, the Tuskers XI. On the other hand, Bulls XI have managed to win only one of their three matches so far in this T20 competition. Here is the Pondicherry T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and BUL vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction Pondicherry T20, BUL vs LIO Fantasy Cricket Prediction Pondicherry T20, Probable XIs for BUL vs LIO Pondicherry T20 match.

TOSS: The Pondicherry T20 match toss between Bulls XI vs Lions XI will take place at 9 AM (IST) – August 11.

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: CA Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

BUL vs LIO My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – S Karthik-II

Batsmen – Nitish Manik-Salekar, Mohamed Safeequddin, Shreeraj Anant Gharat

All-rounders – Kannan Vignesh, S Parameeswaran, S Ashwath-II

Bowlers – Pooviarasan Pooviarasan (VC), Karthik B Nair, Satish Jangir B (C), S Santhamoorthy

BUL vs LIO Probable Playing XIs

Bulls XI: S Karthik-II, P Surendiran, Priyam Ashish, Mohamed Safeequddin, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (C), Gautham Srinivas, Bhupender Chauhan, Karthik B Nair, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan, S Ashwath-II, Vengadeshwaran.

Lions XI: Kannan Vignesh, Parameeswaran S, Ajithkumar A, Shreeraj Anant Gharat, Thennavan N, Magadevan Mathan, Murugan P, Santhamoorthy S, Kamaleeshwaran A, Satish Jangir B, Ayyanar R.

BUL vs LIO SQUADS

Bulls XI: Vikneshwaran Marimuthu ©, Karthik S (wk), Jay Pandey, Gautham Srinivas, Mohamed Safeequddin, Bhupender Chauhan, Karthik B Nair, Pooviarasan M, Ashwath Sridhar, Surendiran P, Amarnath Akki, Sathya Kumar, Marc Marais, Lawrence Jawaharraj.

Lions XI: Ajith kumar A, Kamaleeshwaran A, Nitish Salekar, Shreeraj Anant Gharat, Thennavan N, Magadevan Mathan, Murugan P, Rajaram S, Santhamoorthy S, Satish Jangir B, Baskaran Surendar, Kannan Vignesh, Parameeswaran S, Shri Sivagunal S, Ayyanar R,Muhammed Salmanul Faris.

