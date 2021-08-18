BUL vs LIO Dream11 Tips And Prediction Pondicherry T20

Bulls XI vs Lions XI Dream11 Team Prediction Pondicherry T20 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's BUL vs LIO at CA Siechem Ground, Puducherry: In match no. 25 of BYJU's Pondicherry T20 competition, Lions XI will lock horns against the Bulls XI on August 19 – Thursday. The Pondicherry T20 BUL vs LIO match will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Bulls XI recorded the lowest team total of the tournament when they were bundled out for just 46 runs against Sharks XI in their previous game. They are placed at the 5th spot in the Pondicherry T20 points table with 8 points. On the other hand, Lions XI have managed to win only two matches out of their eight games. Lions XI are only one step ahead of Bulls XI in the points table and are occupying the 4th spot in the standings with 8 points. They had beaten Bulls XI earlier in this tournament. Here is the Pondicherry T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and BUL vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction Pondicherry T20, BUL vs LIO Fantasy Cricket Prediction Pondicherry T20, Probable XIs for BUL vs LIO Pondicherry T20 match.

TOSS: The Pondicherry T20 match toss between Bulls XI vs Lions XI will take place at 9 AM (IST) – August 19.

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: CA Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

BUL vs LIO My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – S Karthik-II (VC)

Batsmen – N Thennavan, A Kamaleeshwaran, Nitish Manik-Salekar (C), Jay Pandey

All-rounders – Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, S Parameeswaran, Karthik B Nair

Bowlers – N Vengadeshwaran, M Pooviarasan, Satish- Jangir B

BUL vs LIO Probable Playing XIs

Bulls XI: S Karthik, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (C), Jay Pandey, Gautham Srinivas, P Surendiran (wk), Karthik B Nair, Bhupender Chauhan, N Vengadeshwaran, Lawrence Jawaharraj, M Pooviarasan, Sathya Kumar.

Lions XI: Ajith Kumar A, Shreeraj Anant Gharat, A Kamaleeshwaran, S Parameeswaran, N Thennavan, Satish Jangir B, Shri Sivagunal S, Muhammad Salmanul Faris (wk), Murugan P, Magadevan Mathan, S Rajaram.

BUL vs LIO SQUADS

Bulls XI: Vikneshwaran Marimuthu ©, Karthik S (wk), Jay Pandey, Gautham Srinivas, Mohamed Safeequddin, Bhupender Chauhan, Karthik B Nair, Pooviarasan M, Ashwath Sridhar, Surendiran P, Amarnath Akki, Sathya Kumar, Marc Marais, Lawrence Jawaharraj.

Lions XI: Ajith kumar A, Kamaleeshwaran A, Nitish Salekar, Shreeraj Anant Gharat, Thennavan N, Magadevan Mathan, Murugan P, Rajaram S, Santhamoorthy S, Satish Jangir B, Baskaran Surendar, Kannan Vignesh, Parameeswaran S, Shri Sivagunal S, Ayyanar R,Muhammed Salmanul Faris.

