Bulls XI vs Lions XI Dream11 Team Prediction Siechem Pondicherry T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's BUL vs LIO at Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground: In the first match of Siechem Pondicherry T20 on Monday, Lions XI and Bulls XI will face each other at the Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground. The Siechem Pondicherry T20 BUL vs LIO match will begin at 9.30 AM IST – November 16. This will be the first match for both teams. In terms of league standings, Bulls XI are currently at the last spot. They have lost a game but were unlucky in the other two matches as they were called off due to rain. Lions XI, on the other hand, are in at sixth and have lost three games on the bounce. They are in desperate need for a change in fortunes in order to keep their hopes alive in the tournament.

TOSS: The Siechem Pondicherry T20 match toss between Bulls XI vs Lions XI will take place at 9 PM IST – November 16, Monday.

Time: 9.30 AM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Pondicherry’s Siechem Ground.

BUL vs LIO My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: R Ayyanar (C)

Batsmen: A Govindraaj, T Sargunam, B Surendar

All-rounders: A Andrew S (VC), S Parameeswar, V Marimuthu

Bowlers: A Tunda, A Rajiv, S Venkadesan, K Vignesh

BUL vs LIO Probable Playing XIs

Bulls XI: Aravind Raj R, S Parameeswaran, Lakshminaryanan Vignesh, Ashith Rajiv, Akshay Jain S, Thalaivan Sargumnam, Adil Tunda, S Sanjay, AC Prathiban, S Rohan, Vikneshwaran Marimuth.

Lions XI: Ayyanar R, Karthik S (WK), Akash Kargave, Surendar B (C), Akash Tomar, A Subikshan, Syed Aziz A, P Thamaraikannan, S Raju, Vignesh K, Venkadesan S.

BUL vs LIO Squads

Bulls XI: Aravind Raj R, B Ranjit, AS Govindaraajan, Thalaivan Sargunam, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, B Prabu, V Shashank, Stalin Kurian, Koppineedi Pavan Kumar S, S Parameeswaran, AC Prathiban, S Sanjay, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Marc Morais, Akshay Jain S, Ashith Rajiv, S Rohan, Adil Tunda, Kashyap Prudvi, D Ram Kumar, S Sabari.

Lions XI: Ayyanar R, Karthik S (WK), Akash Kargave, Surendar B (C), Akash Tomar, A Subikshan, Syed Aziz A, P Thamaraikannan, S Raju, Vignesh K, Venkadesan S, MalaiRaja M, Vivekanandan R, Thamizhmani G, K Nagur Babu, T Nataraj, Palani R, Pooviarasan M, Radjrathename N, Thennavan N, Sivaraj C.

