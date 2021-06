Dream11 Team Prediction

On the occasion of the 20th year of Bulgarian Cricket Federation, the Sofia T20 2021 has been organized. The hosts Bulgaria, Serbia, Greece, and Romania will compete with each other in the round-robin format. That will be followed by semi-finals and finals. The National Sports Academy Vasil Levski will host all the matches.

In the opening match of the Sofia T20, Bulgaria will take on Serbia on Thursday.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Malta toss between Bulgaria vs Serbia will take place at 4 PM IST – June 24.

Time: 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sofia.

BUL vs SER My Dream11 Team

Dragon Djokic, Bakhtiar Tahiri (c), Aleksa Djorovic (vc), Brett Davidson, Apon Mustafizur, Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Rahman Ademi, Delrick Vinu Varghese, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Bogdan Dugic

Probable Playing XIs

Serbia: Dragan Djokic, Aleksa Djorovic, Brett Davidson, Apon Mustafizur, Rahman Ademi, Slobodan Tosic, Nick Johns- Wickberg, Michael Dorgan, Bogdan Dugic, Nemanja Zimonjic

Bulgaria: Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Ishan Aravinda-De Silva, Kevin Dsouza, Sulaiman Ali, Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Albin Jacob, Rohan Patel, Delrick Vinu Varghese, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov

SQUADS

Serbia: Dragan Djokic, Aleksa Djorovic, Brett Davidson, Apon Mustafizur, Rahman Ademi, Slobodan Tosic, Nick Johns- Wickberg, Michael Dorgan, Bogdan Dugic, Nemanja Zimonjic, Aswad Khan, Vasil Hristov, Fayaz Mohammad

Bulgaria: Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Ishan Aravinda-De Silva, Kevin Dsouza, Sulaiman Ali, Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Albin Jacob, Rohan Patel, Delrick Vinu Varghese, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Matija Sarenac, Danijel Petrovic, Jovan Reb

