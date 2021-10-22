BUL vs SWI Dream11 Team Predictions Valletta Cup T20

Bulgaria vs Switzerland Dream11 Team Prediction Valletta Cup T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs SWI Today's BUL vs SWI at Marsa Sports Complex: In match no.3 of the Valletta Cup T20 tournament, Bulgaria will take on Switzerland at the Marsa Sports Complex on Friday. The Valletta Cup T20 BUL vs SWI match will start at 5:30 PM IST – October 22. Bulgaria will playing their first match in the competition. They bost off a good record in the European Cricket Network. They will be aiming for a positive start in the tournament, by getting a win in their first match. On the other hand, Switzerland are going to take the field for the second time on the same day of the Valletta Cup. Here is the Valletta Cup T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BUL vs SWI Dream11 Team Prediction, BUL vs SWI Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, BUL vs SWI Probable XIs Valletta Cup T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bulgaria vs Switzerland, Fantasy Playing Tips – Valletta Cup T20.

TOSS: The Valletta Cup T20 toss between Bulgaria and Switzerland (Match 3) will take place at 5 PM IST – October 22.

Time: 5.30 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex.

BUL vs SWI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Omar Rasool

Batters – Faheem Nazir, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Anser Mehmood

All-rounders – Sulaiman Ali, Aidan Andrews (C), Hristo Lakov (VC)

Bowlers – Asad Mahmood, Albin Jacob, Ashwin Vinod, Rohan Patel

BUL vs SWI Probable Playing XIs

Bulgaria: Prakash Mishra (C), Hristo Lakov, Atagul Ahmadhel, Jacob Albin, Sulaiman Ali, Rohan Bhavesh Patel, Kevin D’Souza, Aravinda De Silva, Akshay Harikumar, Omar Rassol (WK), Bakhtiar Tahiri.

Switzerland: Faheem Nazir, Muhammad Idrees Ul Haque, Aidan Andrews, Anser Mehmood, Arjun Vinod, Nicolas Henderson (C), Noorkhan Ahmadi, Osama Mahmood, Ali Nayyer, Ashwin Vinod, Asad Mahmood.

BUL vs SWI Squads

Bulgaria: Prakash Mishra (C), Hristo Lakov, Atagul Ahmadhel, Jacob Albin, Sulaiman Ali, Rohan Bhavesh Patel, Kevin D’Souza, Aravinda De Silva, Akshay Harikumar, Omar Rassol (WK), Bakhtiar Tahiri, Akshay Harikumar, Ahsan Khan.

Switzerland: Faheem Nazir, Muhammad Idrees Ul Haque, Aidan Andrews, Anser Mehmood, Arjun Vinod, Nicolas Henderson (C), Noorkhan Ahmadi, Osama Mahmood, Ali Nayyer, Ashwin Vinod, Asad Mahmood, Nicolas Henderson, Arjun Vinod.

