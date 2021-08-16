BUL vs TIG Dream11 Tips And Prediction Pondicherry T20

Bulls XI vs Tigers XI Dream11 Team Prediction Pondicherry T20 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's BUL vs TIG at CA Siechem Ground, Puducherry: In match no. 19 of BYJU's Pondicherry T20 competition, Bulls XI will lock horns against the Tigers XI at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground. The BYJU's Pondicherry T20 BUL vs TIG match will start at 9:30 AM IST. Both teams have had entirely different campaigns this season. With four wins in six games, Tigers are currently second in the team standings and won't mind registering another win. On the other hand, Bulls XI haven't really find their rhythm this season. They are currently reeling at the penultimate position, having won just two of their first six games.

TOSS: The Pondicherry T20 match toss between Bulls XI vs Tigers XI will take place at 9 AM (IST) – August 16.

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: CA Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

BUL vs TIG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – S Karthik-II, P Surendiran

Batsmen – Neyan Kangayan, R Ragupathy, Mohamed Safeequddin

All-rounders – S Jasvanth, S Ashwath-II (C), Paras Ratnaparkhe

Bowlers – Pooviarasan Pooviarasan (VC), Karthik B Nair, Siva Kumar S

BUL vs TIG Probable Playing XIs

Bulls XI: S Karthik-II, P Surendiran, Gautham Srinivas, Jay Pandey, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (C), Bhupender Chauhan, Karthik B Nair, Pooviarasan M, S Ashwath II, N Vengadeshwaran, Sathya Kumar.

Tigers XI: R Ragupathy (C), Arjun Ganesh, Paras Ratnaparkhe, A Andrew Subikshan, M Mathavan (wk), Karthikeyan J, Vijay Rajaram, S Jasvanth, Siva Kumar S, R Vijai, Madan Kumar.

BUL vs TIG SQUADS

Bulls XI: Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (C), Karthik S (wk), Jay Pandey, Gautham Srinivas, Mohamed Safeequddin, Bhupender Chauhan, Karthik B Nair, Pooviarasan M, Ashwath Sridhar, Surendiran P, Sathya Kumar, Amarnath Akki, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Marc Morais.

Tigers XI: Arjun Shetty, Karthikeyan J, Neyan Kangayan, Prabu B, Ragupathy R, Jullian Jacab, Madan Kumar, Saie BULran Y, Siva Kumar S, Vijay Raja, Vijay Rajaram, Andrew SubikBULn, Jasvanth S, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Aravind Raj R, Mathavan M

