Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Bulls XI vs Tigers XI Dream11 Team Prediction Siechem Pondicherry T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's BUL vs TIG at Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground: In the second match of Siechem Pondicherry T20 on Thursday, Tigers XI and Bulls XI will face each other at the Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground. The Siechem Pondicherry T20 BUL vs TIG match will begin at 9.30 AM IST – November 12. This will be the first match for both teams. They might be short on experience because it will be the first time that this group of players will be playing together as a team and not much is known about the playing conditions either. A win in this game could prove vital for these teams as it would give them a great head start in the race to the playoffs. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Siechem Pondicherry T20 Match 2 – BUL vs TIG Dream11 Team Prediction, Bulls XI vs Tigers XI Dream11 Tips, BUL vs TIG Probable Playing XIs, BUL vs TIG Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Bulls XI vs Tigers XI Siechem Pondicherry T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bulls XI vs Tigers XI.

TOSS: The Siechem Pondicherry T20 match toss between Bulls XI vs Tigers XI will take place at 9 PM IST – November 12, Thursday.

Time: 9.30 AM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Pondicherry’s Siechem Ground.

BUL vs TIG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Bhaskaran Ranjit

Batsmen: Anand Subramanian, S Ashwath-II, Paras Dogra (C), R Raghupathy

All-rounders: Koppineedi Pavan Kumar S., S Parameeswaran, A Kamaleeshwaran

Bowlers: Akshay Jain S., Ashith Rajiv, S Santhamoorthy (VC)

BUL vs TIG Probable Playing XIs

Bulls XI: B Ranjit, S Parameeswaran, Kopineedi Pavan Kumar S, Asith Rajiv, Akshay Jain S, Thalaivan Sargumnam, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, B Prabu, AC Prathiban, Marc Morais, Adil Tunda.

Tigers XI: Paras Dogra, Anand Subramanian, R Raghupathy, S Ashwath-II, A Kamaesshwaran, S Santhamoorthy, R Premraj, Iqlas Naha, Karthik B Nair, Nitesh Thakur N, Ankur Kunder D.

BUL vs TIG Squads

Bulls XI: Aravind Raj R, B Ranjit, AS Govindaraajan, Thalaivan Sargunam, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, B Prabu, V Shashank, Stalin Kurian, Koppineedi Pavan Kumar S, S Parameeswaran, AC Prathiban, S Sanjay, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Marc Morais, Akshay Jain S, Ashith Rajiv, S Rohan, Adil Tunda, Kashyap Prudvi, D Ram Kumar, S Sabari.

Tigers XI: Ankur Kunder D, Yash Avinash Jadhav, Ajay Dhansing Badode, Paras Dogra, Anand Subramanian, R Ragupathy, R Sabari, S Ashwath-II, R Premraj, A Kamaleeshwaran, A M Narayanan, Iqlas Naha, J Manikandan, Satish Jangir B, Sarath Satheesh C, Karthik B Nair, Prashanth K Varma, S Santhamoorthy, Karthik Selvam, Nitesh Thakur N, S Magesh.

