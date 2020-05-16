Despite the odd circumstances, football finally made a return after two months and it was the Bundesliga that set the ball rolling on Saturday with five matches at the same time. Lucien Favre’s Dortmund proved to be the more superior side on the day as they blanked rivals Schalke 4-0 at an empty Signal Iduna Park. Also Read - LEP vs FRB Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg Match at Red Bull Arena 7:00 PM IST May 16

Erling Haaland broke the deadlock in the 29th-minute when he found the back of the net, thanks to a Thorgan Hazard assist. 15 minutes later, wingback Raphael Guerreiro doubled the lead with a low finish past Schalke's goalkeeper Markus Schubert.

Three minutes into the second half, Hazard put his name on the scoresheet as he scored himself. Guerreiro, in the 62rd-minute, put the last nail in the coffin as he scored a well-deserved brace and took the game away from their opponents. With the win, they have 54 points from 26 games and have inched within one point of table-toppers Bayern Munich.

Hertha Thrash Hoffenheim 3-0

Hertha edged past Berlin Union with a 3-0 win over Hoffenheim to get closer to breaking into the top-10. For Hertha, Kevin Akpaguma broke the deadlock in the 58th-minute of the match. A couple of minutes later, Vedad Ibisevic helped Hertha double the lead and then Mattheus Cunha scored the third goal and took the game out of Hoffenheim’s reach.

RB Leipzig-SC Freiburg Settle For a 1-1 Draw

It promised to be a goal-fest, but turned out to be a well-fought draw. Both sides played out a 1-1 draw to share the points. Manuel Gulde broke the deadlock in the 34th-minute for SC Freiburg. RB Leipzig leveled the score in the 77th-minute when Yussuf Poulsen scored. With a draw, Leipzig maintains its third spot in the points table.

Wolfsburg Beat Augsburg 2-1

This game stole the show as Wolfsburg won the game in the dying minutes, thanks to a goal scored by Daniel Ginczek. Wolfsburg’s Renato broke the deadlock in the 43rd-minute. Eleven minutes later, Tin Jedvaj found the equaliser. With the win, Augsburg moves a spot to fourteen.

Dusseldorf-Paderborn Play a Dull Draw

This turned out to be a gritty match, as both sides settled for a draw and share points.