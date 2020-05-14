Bundesliga Live Streaming Details

After almost two months of absence, top-flight league football is set for a return through German Bundesliga from this weekend. However, the usual fervour that thousands of fans bring to a game will be missing for the foreseeable future as the fixtures will be held behind closed doors. Also Read - Disallowed to Board Trains Because of COVID-19 Symptoms? You Will Get Refund Too

Banning fans is just one of the many strict guidelines that the Bundesliga will have to follow to ensure a bio-secure environment where football matches can be held amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Trending News Today May 14, 2020: This German Man Who Had Been Living At Delhi Airport For 55 Days Finally Leaves For Amsterdam

The German Football League (DFL) produced a comprehensive guideline in front of the country’s political leaders to get the green light for Bundesliga to resume from May 16. The extraordinary measures will see goal celebrations restricted to elbow bumps, substitutes wearing masks, mass testing for players and officials twice a week and once on the eve of match. Also Read - 379 More Repatriated Pakistanis Test COVID-19 Positive, Total Cases Rise to 35,384

Below are the live streaming details, dates of this Gameweek 26

What: Bundesliga

When: From May 16 onwards

Where to Stream Online: Hotstar.com (India)

FIXTURES

May 16 Bundesliga Schedule

Dortmund v Schalke

Leipzig v Freiburg

Hoffenheim v Hertha

Augsburg v Wolfsburg

Dusseldorf v Paderborn

Frankfurt v Gladbach

May 17 Bundesliga Schedule

Cologne v Mainz

Union v Bayern

Bremen v Leverkusen

Table Toppers

Bayern Munich are the current leaders with 55 points from 25 matches followed by rivals Borrusia Dortmund at second who have 51 points and RB Leipzig completes the top-three with 50 points to their name.

Match Day scenario

Around 300 people will be allowed at any time inside the stadium. The arena will be divided into three zones to avoid contact. On the pitch, the access will be limited to players, match officials, first aid personnel and few photographers.

Appropriate security will be present outside the stadiums to prevent potential gathering of fans.

On The Pitch

Players and match officials need not wear masks but everyone else on the sidelines must including the substitutes. Match balls to be disinfected regularly. Minimal contact to be allowed between players with celebrations using elbows or feet.