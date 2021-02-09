Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions
Here is today’s Dream11 pick for BUR vs BOU
Kick-off Time: The match starts at 11:00 PM AM IST – February 9 in India. Also Read - MUN vs LIV Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, FA Cup: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Manchester United vs Liverpool on January 24, Sunday
BUR vs BOU My Dream11 Team
Goalkeeper- Bailey Peacock-Farrell
Defenders- Ben Mee, Steve Cook, Matthew Lowton, Diego Rico
Midfielders- Ben Pearson, Ashley Westwood, Philip Billing
Strikers- Matej Vydra, Shane Long, Jay Rodriguez
Likely XI
Burnley: Nick Pope, James Tarkowski, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes, Jay Rodriguez, Matěj Vydra, Matthew Lowton, Jimmy Dunne, Kevin Long, Phil Bardsley, Richard Nartey
Bournemouth: Dominic Solanke, Shane Long, Jefferson Lerma, Jack Wilshere, David Brooks, Philip Billing, Diego Rico, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Asmir Begović
SQUADS
Burnley (BUR): Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes, Jay Rodriguez, Matěj Vydra, Lewis Richardson, Dwight McNeil, Jóhann Guðmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Robbie Brady, Josh Brownhill, Dale Stephens, Jack Cork, Anthony Mancini, James Tarkowski, Charlie Taylor, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Matthew Lowton, Jimmy Dunne, Kevin Long, Phil Bardsley, Richard Nartey, Nick Pope, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Will Norris
Bournemouth (BOU): Dominic Solanke, Shane Long, Arnaut Danjuma, Sam Surridge, Jaidon Anthony, Jefferson Lerma, Jack Wilshere, David Brooks, Philip Billing, Rodrigo Riquelme, Lewis Cook, Junior Stanislas, Gavin Kilkenny, Ben Pearson, Kyle Taylor, Diego Rico, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Steve Cook, Adam Smith, Jack Stacey, Jordan Zemura, Asmir Begović, Will Dennis
