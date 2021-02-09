Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions

BUR vs BOU, FA Cup: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Burley vs Bournemouth Starting XI on February 9, Tuesday: Also Read - WYM vs TOT Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, FA Cup: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur on January 26, Tuesday

Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BUR vs BOU, Burnley Dream 11 Team Player List, Bournemouth Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Manchester United vs Liverpool, FA Cup, Online Football Tips, Burley vs Bournemouth FA Cup Also Read - Manchester United Beat Liverpool 3-2 to Enter FA Cup Fifth Round

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for BUR vs BOU

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 11:00 PM AM IST – February 9 in India. Also Read - MUN vs LIV Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, FA Cup: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Manchester United vs Liverpool on January 24, Sunday

BUR vs BOU My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Defenders- Ben Mee, Steve Cook, Matthew Lowton, Diego Rico

Midfielders- Ben Pearson, Ashley Westwood, Philip Billing

Strikers- Matej Vydra, Shane Long, Jay Rodriguez

Likely XI

Burnley: Nick Pope, James Tarkowski, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes, Jay Rodriguez, Matěj Vydra, Matthew Lowton, Jimmy Dunne, Kevin Long, Phil Bardsley, Richard Nartey

Bournemouth: Dominic Solanke, Shane Long, Jefferson Lerma, Jack Wilshere, David Brooks, Philip Billing, Diego Rico, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Asmir Begović

SQUADS

Burnley (BUR): Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes, Jay Rodriguez, Matěj Vydra, Lewis Richardson, Dwight McNeil, Jóhann Guðmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Robbie Brady, Josh Brownhill, Dale Stephens, Jack Cork, Anthony Mancini, James Tarkowski, Charlie Taylor, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Matthew Lowton, Jimmy Dunne, Kevin Long, Phil Bardsley, Richard Nartey, Nick Pope, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Will Norris

Bournemouth (BOU): Dominic Solanke, Shane Long, Arnaut Danjuma, Sam Surridge, Jaidon Anthony, Jefferson Lerma, Jack Wilshere, David Brooks, Philip Billing, Rodrigo Riquelme, Lewis Cook, Junior Stanislas, Gavin Kilkenny, Ben Pearson, Kyle Taylor, Diego Rico, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Steve Cook, Adam Smith, Jack Stacey, Jordan Zemura, Asmir Begović, Will Dennis

Check Dream11 Prediction /BUR Dream11 Team / BOU Dream11 Team / Burnley Dream 11 Team / Bournemouth Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more.