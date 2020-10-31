Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Chelsea will look to build on a run of three successive clean sheets when they play an out-of-form Burnley. The Blues come into this game after hammering Krasnodar 4-0 in the Champions League. Sean Dyche's side come into the game on the back of a loss and the already struggling Burnley will have more concerns as Phil Bardsley remains in isolation due to his ongoing recovery from coronavirus. Burnley must start improving their results soon to avoid relegation. Premier League live TV broadcast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Burnley and Chelsea will start at 8.30 PM IST – November 1, Saturday.

Venue: Turf Moor.

BUR vs CHE My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Nick Pope

Defenders – Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, James Tarkowski, Ben Chilwell (VC)

Midfielders – Dwight McNeil, Hakim Ziyech, Jorginho, Mason Mount

Forwards – Timo Werner (C), Chris Wood

BUR vs CHE Predicted Playing XIs

Burnley: Nick Pope; Matthew Lowton Kevin Long, James Tarkowski, Charlie Taylor; Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Robbie Brady, Dwight McNeil; Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes.

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell; Jorginho, N’Golo Kante; Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount; Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner.

BUR vs CHE SQUADS

Burnley (BUR): Joe Hart, Nick Pope, Adam Legzdins, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Kevin Long, Matthew Lowton, Phil Bardsley, James Tarkowski, Ben Gibson, Charlie Taylor, Joel Senior, Ali Koiki, Aaron Lennon, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Robbie Brady, Johann Gudmundsson, Jeff Hendrick, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Mace Goodridge, Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood, Jay Rodriguez, Matej Vydra.

Chelsea (CHE): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Jamie Cumming, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Emerson Palmieri, Fikayo Tomori, Ian Maatsen, Kurt Zouma, Willian, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Pedro, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Billy Gilmour, Danilo Pantic, Faustino Anjorin, Lewis Baker, Marco Van Ginkel, Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Michy Batshuayi, Armando Broja.

