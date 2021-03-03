Dream11 Team Tips

BUR vs LEI, Fantasy Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Predicted XIs For Today’s Burnley vs Leicester City Match at Turf Moor Stadium 11:30 PM IST March 3 Wednesday: Also Read - MCI vs WOL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Football Match at Etihad Stadium 1:30 AM IST March 3 Wednesday

Burnley vs Leicester City Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today’s Premier League match, Burnley vs Leicester City Dream11 Team Player List, LEI Dream11 Team Player List, BUR Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Burnley vs Leicester City Premier League, Online Football Tips – Premier League, Fantasy Football Tips And Predictions – BUR vs LEI Premier League Also Read - Sheffield United vs Liverpool: Reds End Losing Run in Premier League And Improve Champions League Prospects

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Burnley vs Leicester City will start at 11:30 PM IST – March 3. Also Read - Chelsea vs Man United: Premier League Giants Play Out Two Goalless Draws in a Single Season For First Time in 99 Years

Venue: Turf Moor Stadium.

BUR vs LEI My Dream11 Team

K.Schmeichel, M. Lowton, T. Castange, J. Tarkowski, C. Soyuncu, Y. Tielemans, A. Westwood, W. Ndidi, J. Brownhill, C. Wood (vc), J. Vardy (c)

Likely XI

Burnley: Pope, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton, Taylor, Stephens, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Rodriguez, Wood.

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Soyuncu, Castagne, Thomas, Evans, Tielemans, Ndidi, Albrighton, Under, Pereira, Vardy.

SQUADS

Burnley (BUR): Nick Pope, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Will Norris, Matthew Lowton, Charlie Taylor, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Phil Bardsley, Kevin Long, Richard Nartey, Jimmy Dunne, Anthony Driscoll-Glennon, Jack Cork, Johann Gudmundsson, Josh Brownhill, Dwight Mcneil, Robbie Brady, Dale Stephens, Ashley Westwood, Anthony Mancini, Josh Benson, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes, Jay Rodriguez, Matej Vydra, Max Thompson, Joel Mumbongo.

Leicester City (LEI): Kasper Schmeichel, Danny Ward, Eldin Jakupovic, Jakub Stolarczyk, James Justin, Wesley Fofana, Çaglar Söyüncü, Wes Morgan, Jonny Evans, Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira, Timothy Castagne, Christian Fuchs, Luke Thomas, Vontae Daley-Campbell, Ben Nelson, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Marc Albrighton, Harvey Barnes, Cengiz Ünder, Hamza Choudhury, Nampalys Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi, Dennis Praet, Ethan Fitzhugh, Thakgalo Leshabela, Sidnei Tavares, Shane Flynn, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Perez.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LEI Dream11 Team/ BUR Dream11 Team/ Burnley Dream11 Team Prediction/ Leicester City Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Premier League/ Online Football Tips and more.