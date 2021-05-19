BUR vs LIV Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Liverpool found themselves indebted to their goalkeeper Alisson for keeping alive their Champions League qualification hopes. The final action of their match away at West Brom with the score locked at 1-1 saw the Brazilian came up for a corner and powered home a header with the sort of pinpoint accuracy that made it feel like he'd done it many times before. The euphoria of such a moment was not lost on the defending champions, with two wins in their final two league matches now expected to be enough to secure them a top four spot at the end of the season.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool will start at 12:45 AM IST – May 20.

Venue: Turf Moor.

BUR vs LIV My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Tarkowski, Lowton, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Westwood, Mane, Alcantara

Forwards: Salah, Wood, Firmino

BUR vs LIV Predicted Playing XIs

Burnley: Pope, Bardsley, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Rodriguez, Wood.

Liverpool: Alisson, Ozan Kabak, Fabinho, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones, Thiago, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah.

Burnley Key Players

Pope

Bardsley

Long

Tarkowski

Taylor

Liverpool Key Players

Alisson

Ozan Kabak

Fabinho

Andy Robertson

Trent Alexander-Arnold

BUR vs LIV SQUADS

Burnley (BUR): Joe Hart, Nick Pope, Adam Legzdins, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Kevin Long, Matthew Lowton, Phil Bardsley, James Tarkowski, Ben Gibson, Charlie Taylor, Joel Senior, Ali Koiki, Aaron Lennon, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Robbie Brady, Johann Gudmundsson, Jeff Hendrick, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Mace Goodridge, Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood, Jay Rodriguez, Matej Vydra.

Liverpool (LIV): Andy Lonergan, Caoimhin Kelleher, Alisson Becker, Adrian, Sepp Van den Berg, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joseph Gomez, Nathaniel Clyne, Andrew Robertson, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Harvey Elliott, Takumi Minamino, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Sadio Mane, Xherdan Shaqiri, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi.

