Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Burnley vs Manchester United will start at 1:45 AM IST on January 13 Wednesday.

Venue: Turf Moor

BUR vs MUN My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – N. Pope

Defenders – A. Wan-Bissaka, J. Tarkowski, H. Maguire

Midfielders – S. McTominay, A. Westwood, B. Fernandes, D. McNeil

Forwards – A. Martial, C. Wood, E . Cavani

SQUADS

Burnley (BUR): Nick Pope, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Will Norris, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Ashley Westwood, Erik Pieters, Phillip Bardsley, Kevin Long, Jimmy Dunne, Lewis Richardson, Anthony Driscoll-Glennon, Jack Cork, Jóhann Gudmundsson, Josh Brownhill, Robbie Brady, Dale Stephens, Bobby Thomas, Josh Benson, Mace Goodridge, Charlie Taylor, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes, Dwight McNeil, Jay Rodriguez, Matej Vydra, Max Thompson

Manchester United (MUN): David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Dean Henderson, Victor Lindelöf, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, Teden Mengi, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Facundo Pellistri, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Odion Ighalo, H Maguire

