Burnley and Newcastle United cross swords in a relegation survival tie in the Premier League on Sunday at the Turf Moor Stadium in Burnley. Both the teams are in touching distance within the relegation zone and desperately seek the three points to continue playing in the English top-flight.

Burnley emerged victorious in the least home game against Newcastle United in the previous season but the Magpies raced to a 3-1 win at Newcastle earlier this season.

The Clarets come into the fixture on the back of a 3-2 away defeat to Southampton in the previous weekend. Burnley are also on a six-game winless run at home, which comprises of five draws and a loss. Newcastle are high on confidence after a hard-fought 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at home.

Date & Time: 04.30 PM (IST), 11 April, Sunday Afternoon

Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley

Burnley My Dream11 Team

Goal Keeper: Martin Dubravka

Defenders: Federico Fernandez, Erik Pieters, Matthew Lowton

Mid Fielder: Ashley Westwood, Jonjo Shelvey, Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Dwight McNeil

Forward: Chris Wood, Callum Wilson

Burnley vs New Castle Probable Playing XIs

Burnley Starting XI (probables): Nick Pope (GK), Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Johann Gudmundsson, Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Dwight McNeil, Matej Vydra, Chris Wood

Newcastle Starting XI (probables): Martin Dubravka (GK), Javier Manquillo, Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark, Jamal Lewis, Jonjo Shelvey, Sean Longstafff, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joe Willlock, Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson

Burnley vs New Castle squads

Newcastle: Martin Dubravka (GK), Javier Manquillo, Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark, Jamal Lewis, Jonjo Shelvey, Sean Longstafff, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joe Willlock, Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson

Burnley: Nick Pope (GK), Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Johann Gudmundsson, Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Dwight McNeil, Matej Vydra, Chris Wood

By Sunny Daud