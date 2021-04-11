BUR vs NEW Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Burnley vs Newcastle Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match BUR vs NEW Match at Etihad Stadium: In another thrilling battle of Premier League, Burnley will take on Leeds Newcastle in game week 31 at the Turf Moor, Stadium on Sunday evening, April 11. The Premier League BUR vs NEW match will kick-start at 4:30 PM IST. Burnley would look to take one step closer to the title with a win over Leeds United. Pep Guardiola’s men are freshly coming off a victory in the Champions League over Borussia Dortmund. The Citizens are 14 points clear at the top of Burnley at second place. A win in this fixture would almost seal another Premier League title for Burnley. Leeds New Castle, on the other hand, have had a good season as they have managed to surpass the expectations so far. Nick Pope’s men are 11th in the league, level on the points with 10th placed Arsenal. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Burnley and Leeds United will start at 4:30 PM IST – April 11.

Venue: Turf Moor Stadium, Burnley

BUR vs NEW My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Nick Pope

Defenders: Federico Fernandez, Erik Pieters, Matthew Lowton

Midfielders: Ashley Westwood, Jonjo Shelvey, Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Dwight McNeil

Strikers: Chris Wood, Callum Wilson

BUR vs NEW Predicted Playing XIs

Burnley: Nick Pope (GK), Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Johann Gudmundsson, Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Dwight McNeil, Matej Vydra, Chris Wood

New Castle: Martin Dubravka (GK), Javier Manquillo, Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark, Jamal Lewis, Jonjo Shelvey, Sean Longstafff, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joe Willlock, Miguel Almiron ,Callum Wilson

Burnley – Key Players

Ben Mee

Erik Pieters

Johann Gudmundsson

Josh Brownhill

Chris Wood

Newcastle – Key Players

Sean Longstaff

Allan Saint-Maximin

Joe Willlock

Miguel Almiron

Callum Wilson

BUR vs NEW SQUADS

Burnley: Nick Pope (GK), Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Johann Gudmundsson, Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Dwight McNeil, Matej Vydra, Chris Wood, Phil Bardsley, Kevin Long, Richard Nartey, Jimmy Dunne, Anthony Driscoll-Glennon

Newcastle: Martin Dubravka (GK), Javier Manquillo, Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark, Jamal Lewis, Jonjo Shelvey, Sean Longstafff, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joe Willlock, Miguel Almiron ,Callum Wilson,Mark Gillespie, Daniel Langley, Paul Dummett, Ciaran Clark, Jamaal Lascelles, Daniel Langley, Emil Krafth

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MCI Dream11 Team/ LU Dream11 Team/ Burnley Dream11 Team Prediction/ Leeds United Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Premier League/ Online Football Tips and more.