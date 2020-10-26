Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match BUR vs TOT at Turf Moor: In one of the highly-awaited clashes of Premier League 2020-21, Burnley will take on Tottenham Hotspur in a big-ticket encounter at the Turf Moor on Monday night. The Premier League 2020-21 BUR vs TOT football match will kick-off at 1.30 AM IST – October 27. Burnley are yet to secure a win so far this Premier League campaign. On the other hand, Tottenham threw away a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with West Ham United in their last league outing but will fancy themselves against a Burnley side with only a solitary point. Burnley boss Sean Dyche will be facing some pressure and a lack of firm strengthening is unlikely to work in their favour in this contest.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur will start at 1.30 AM IST – October 27.

Venue: Turf Moor.

BUR vs TOT My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Nick Pope

Defenders – Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon, Kevin Long, James Tarkowski,

Midfielders – Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Dale Stephens

Forwards – Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min, Chris Wood

BUR vs TOT Predicted Playing XIs

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Barnes, Wood.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies; Sissoko, Hojbjerg; Son, Ndombele, Bergwijn; Kane.

BUR vs TOT SQUADS

Burnley (BUR): Joe Hart, Nick Pope, Adam Legzdins, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Kevin Long, Matthew Lowton, Phil Bardsley, James Tarkowski, Ben Gibson, Charlie Taylor, Joel Senior, Ali Koiki, Aaron Lennon, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Robbie Brady, Johann Gudmundsson, Jeff Hendrick, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Mace Goodridge, Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood, Jay Rodriguez, Matej Vydra.

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT): Alfie Whiteman, Paulo Gazzaniga, Hugo Lloris, Joe Hart, Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga, Juan Foyth, Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Ben Davies, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Gedson Fernandes, Jack Clarke, Ryan Sessegnon, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn, Pierre Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Erik Lamela, Moussa Sissoko, Gareth Bale, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son.

