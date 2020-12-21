Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction
BUR vs WOL Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today’s Burnley vs Wolves Match at Turf Moor 11 PM IST December 21 Monday: Also Read - Manchester United Thrash Leeds United 6-2 as Scott McTominay Creates Premier League History
Burnley vs Wolves Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – BUR vs WOL My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today’s Premier League match, Burnley vs Wolves Dream11 Team Player List, WOL Dream11 Team Player List, BUR Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Burnley vs Wolves Premier League 2020-21, Online Football Tips – Premier League 2020-21, Fantasy Football Tips And Prediction – BUR vs WOL Premier League Also Read - Manchester United vs Leeds United Live Streaming Premier League in India: When And Where to Watch Manchester vs Leeds Live Football Match
The Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney Hotstar app for premium users. Also Read - MUN vs LU Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Manchester United vs Leeds United Match at Old Trafford Stadium 10 PM IST December 20 Sunday
Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Burnley vs Wolves will start at 11 PM IST – December 21.
Venue: Turf Moor.
BUR vs WOL My Dream11 Team
Goalkeeper – Rui Patricio
Defenders – Conor Coady, James Tarkowski Nelson Semedo, Roman Saiss
Midfielders – Ashley Westwood (VC), Moutinho, Dwight McNeil
Attackers – Pedro Neto (C), Chris Wood, Podence
SQUADS
Burnley (BUR): Nick Pope, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Will Norris, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Ashley Westwood, Erik Pieters, Phillip Bardsley, Kevin Long, Jimmy Dunne, Lewis Richardson, Anthony Driscoll-Glennon, Jack Cork, Jóhann Gudmundsson, Josh Brownhill, Robbie Brady, Dale Stephens, Bobby Thomas, Josh Benson, Mace Goodridge, Charlie Taylor, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes, Dwight McNeil, Jay Rodriguez, Matej Vydra, Max Thompson
Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL): Rui Patrício, John Ruddy, Ki-Jana Hoever, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Fernando Marçal, Willy Boly, Jonny, Romain Saïss, Max Kilman, Oskar Buur, Pedro Neto, Rúben Neves, Daniel Podence, Conor Coady, Vitinha, Nélson Semedo, João Moutinho, Leander Dendoncker, Meritan Shabani, Owen Otasowie, Raúl Jiménez, Fábio Silva, Leonardo Campana, Adama Traoré
Check Dream11 Prediction/ BUR Dream11 Team/ WOL Dream11 Team/ Burnley Dream11 Team Prediction/ Wolves Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Premier League/ Online Football Tips and more.