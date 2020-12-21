Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction

BUR vs WOL Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Burnley vs Wolves Match at Turf Moor 11 PM IST December 21 Monday:

The Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney Hotstar app for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Burnley vs Wolves will start at 11 PM IST – December 21.

Venue: Turf Moor.

BUR vs WOL My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Rui Patricio

Defenders – Conor Coady, James Tarkowski Nelson Semedo, Roman Saiss

Midfielders – Ashley Westwood (VC), Moutinho, Dwight McNeil

Attackers – Pedro Neto (C), Chris Wood, Podence

SQUADS

Burnley (BUR): Nick Pope, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Will Norris, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Ashley Westwood, Erik Pieters, Phillip Bardsley, Kevin Long, Jimmy Dunne, Lewis Richardson, Anthony Driscoll-Glennon, Jack Cork, Jóhann Gudmundsson, Josh Brownhill, Robbie Brady, Dale Stephens, Bobby Thomas, Josh Benson, Mace Goodridge, Charlie Taylor, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes, Dwight McNeil, Jay Rodriguez, Matej Vydra, Max Thompson

Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL): Rui Patrício, John Ruddy, Ki-Jana Hoever, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Fernando Marçal, Willy Boly, Jonny, Romain Saïss, Max Kilman, Oskar Buur, Pedro Neto, Rúben Neves, Daniel Podence, Conor Coady, Vitinha, Nélson Semedo, João Moutinho, Leander Dendoncker, Meritan Shabani, Owen Otasowie, Raúl Jiménez, Fábio Silva, Leonardo Campana, Adama Traoré

