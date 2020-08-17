Business tycoon Anand Mahindra – who is an avid cricket lover – reacted after former India skipper MS Dhoni announced his international retirement on August 15. The Chairman of The Mahindra Group pointed out three life lessons one can learn from his glittering career. He also recalled his mother first pointed out Dhoni, when she saw her on TV and he admitted that she was intrigued by his hairstyle. Also Read - Suresh Raina Reveals How he And MS Dhoni Chose Their Retirement Date as August 15

The three life lessons he felt one can learn from Dhoni are – be authentic, be bold/take risk and stand out.

His tweet read: "Much has been said about what #Dhoni brought to the game. I'm no expert on cricket & I remember I 1st noticed him when my mother pointed him out on TV intrigued by his hairstyle. He reminded us that to make an impact: a) Be authentic b) Be bold/take risk c) Stand out."

Much has been said about what #Dhoni brought to the game. I’m no expert on cricket & I remember I 1st noticed him when my mother pointed him out on TV intrigued by his hairstyle. He reminded us that to make an impact: a) Be authentic b) Be bold/take risk c) Stand out. #Monday pic.twitter.com/MVD8Ijk77v — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 17, 2020

The tweet ended with a #Monday hashtag, which also indicated that he drew his motivation for the day from him.

Dhoni has been India’s most successful skipper – winning all three ICC trophies. He is also the only skipper to have led India to the No 1 spot in Tests.

The 39-year old would soon be seen leading CSK in the upcoming Indian Premier League in UAE which starts from September 19 and the final will take place on November 10. Currently, he is attending a six-day training camp in Chennai before heading for UAE on August 21.