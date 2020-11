Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints

BUT vs MOR Intra Squad Other T20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Team Buttler vs Team Morgan at Boland Park, Paarl 8:30 PM IST November 23 Monday:

Team Buttler will lock horns with Team Morgan in a warm-up match on Monday at the Paarl. Both the sides have big names and hence a high-scoring game is on the cards.

Team Buttler vs Team Morgan Dream11 Team Prediction Intra Squad Other T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BUT vs MOR, Intra Squad Other T20, Team Morgan Dream11 Team Player List, Team Buttler Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Team Buttler vs Team Morgan Intra Squad Other T20, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – BUT vs MOR T20, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction – Team Buttler vs Team Morgan Intra Squad Other T20, Fantasy Prediction – Intra Squad Other T20

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl.

BUT vs MOR My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow

Batters – Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes (C)

All-Rounders – Sam Curran (VC), Lewis Gregory, Chris Woakes

Bowlers – Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Mark Wood

SQUADS

Team Buttler

Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and Tom Helm.

Team Morgan

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tom Banton, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, Jake Ball and Reece Topley.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BUT Dream11 Team/ MOR Dream11 Team/ Team Buttler Dream11 Team Prediction/ Team Morgan Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Intra Squad T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.