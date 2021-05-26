BUW vs BBS Dream11 Team Prediction

Here is the ECS T10 Krefeld Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BUW vs BBS Dream11 Team Prediction, BUW vs BBS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, BUW vs BBS Probable XIs ECS T10 Krefeld, Fantasy Cricket Prediction -Bayer Uerdingen Wolves vs Bonn Blue Star, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Krefeld.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Krefeld toss between Bayer Uerdingen Wolves vs Bonn Blue Star will take place at 4 PM and 6 PM IST – May 26.

Time: 4:30 and 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Ground.

BUW vs BBS My Dream11 Team

Humayun Butt, Dilshan Rajudeen, Waqas Fatmi, Shamil Niyas, Sahir Naqash, Taha Hassan, Abdul Haseeb, Muhammad Asif, MD Shafiullah Khan, Haron Khan, Raj Bhushan.

Captain: Taha Hassan, Vice-captain: Raj Bhushan

BUW vs BBS Probable Playing XIs

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves – Waqas Fatmi, Shamil Niyas, Hadi Raza, Humayun Butt, Zain Alam, Abdul Haseeb, Raj Bhushan, Hammad Ashraf, Nasib Khushdel, Taha Hassan, Muhammad Asif.

Bonn Blue Star: Asad Mohammad, Sahir Naqash, MD Shafiullah Kadem, Jawad Azizi, Karanjit Brar, Haron Khan, Vikram Jeet, Dilshan Rajudeen, Zaheer Abbas, Bryan Rattan, Zaigham Waqas.

BUW vs BBS Squads

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves: Waqas Fatmi, Shujahat Hussain, Rajnish Shukla, Shamil Niyas, Omar Sardar, Usman Sardar, Hadi Raza, Humayun Butt, Zain Alam, Abdul Haseeb, Raj Bhushan, Hammad Ashraf, Abdul Rehman Shaikh, Nasib Khushdel, Abhinav Rayal, Taha Hassan, Alim Ullah, Blake Chant

Bonn Blue Star: Asad Mohammad, Sahir Naqash, MD Shafiullah Kadem, Khurram Ilyas, Hasan Bukhari, Viprendra Joshi, Naeem Akhtar, Manpreet Ghotra, Jawad Azizi, Ranjith Kumar, Rajvinder Singh, Jaspreet Hunjhan, Karanjit Brar, Haron Khan, Vikram Jeet, Farhan Shaukat, Ranjit Singh, Dilshan Rajudeen, Zaheer Abbas, Bryan Rattan, Zaigham Waqas.

