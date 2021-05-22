BUW vs DB Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Krefeld

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves vs Dusseldorf Blackcaps Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Krefeld- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BUW vs DB at Bayer Uerdingen Ground: In match no. 21 of ECS T10 Krefeld tournament, Dusseldorf Blackcaps will take on Bayer Uerdingen Wolves at the Bayer Uerdingen Ground on Saturday. The ECS T10 Krefeld BUW vs DB match will start at 12:30 PM IST – May 22. Bayer Uerdingen Wolves are a new side to competitive cricket, with the team being formed earlier this year. However, they will have a slight home advantage when they take on the Blackcaps in their first game of the season.

On the other hand, Dusseldorf Blackcaps were the German Bundesliga champions in 2017. They have won the NRW Bundesliga title a total of six times. Here is the ECS T10 Krefeld Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BUW vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction, BUW vs DB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, BUW vs DB Probable XIs ECS T10 Krefeld, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bayer Uerdingen Wolves vs Dusseldorf Blackcaps, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Krefeld.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Krefeld toss between Dusseldorf Blackcaps and Bayer Uerdingen Wolves will take place at 12 PM IST – May 22.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Ground.

BUW vs DB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Humayun Butt, Rahul Srinivas

Batsmen – Jamshed Khan (C), Harman Jit Singh, Abhinav Rayal (VC)

All-rounders – Taha Hassan, Kashif Shahab, Blake Chant

Bowlers – Alim Ullah, Neeraj Sharma, Raj Bhushan

BUW vs DB Probable Playing XIs

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves: Waqas Fatmi, Shujahat Hussain, Rajnish Shukla, Shamil Niyas, Humayun Butt, Zain Alam, Raj Bhushan, Nasib Khushdel, Abhinav Rayal, Taha Hassan, Alim Ullah.

Dusseldorf Blackcaps: Rahul Srinivas, Muhammad Raheel, Kashif Shahab, Nilay Patel, Venkat Ganesan, Oascoroni Ahamed, Jamshed Khan, Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai, Praveen Ganesan, Tobias Brucklmeier, Harman Singh.

BUW vs DB Squads

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves: Waqas Fatmi, Shujahat Hussain, Rajnish shukla, Shamil Niyas, Omar Sardar, Usman Sardar, Hadi Raza, Humayun Butt, Zain Alam, Abdul Haseeb, Raj Bhushan, Hammad Ashraf, Abdul Rehman Shaikh, Nasib Khushdel, Abhinav Rayal, Taha Hassan, Alim Ullah.

Dusseldorf Blackcaps: Rahul Srinivas, Muhammad Raheel, Udit Saxena, Jamshed Khan, Kashif Shahab, Harman Singh, Jatin Masiwal, Sudipro Ray, Niraj Patel, Nilay Patel, Venkat Ganesan, Adithya Rao, Oascoroni Ahamed, Benjamin Das, Neeraj Sharma, Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai, Vishal Malik, Praveen Ganesan, Tobias Brucklmeier, Sanil Bhatia.

