BUZZ | Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli – Fans Predict Winner of Sunday’s Bangalore vs Mumbai IPL 2023 Match | VIRAL TWEETS

IPL 2023, RCB vs MI: With a few hours still left to go for the high-octane game, Kohli and Rohit have stirred a massive buzz on social space already.

RCB vs MI

Bangalore: As expected, there is a massive build-up to the second IPL 2023 game on Sunday evening when Royal Challengers Bangalore host Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnswamy stadium. It is also a big match because two of the world’s best cricketers of the generation – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would face off. While a packed house is expected at the venue, fans have already started predicting the winner ahead of the game. With a few hours still left to go for the high-octane game, Kohli and Rohit have stirred a massive buzz on social space already.

Here is how fans reacted:

Having recorded three consecutive wins against Mumbai Indians in their last five meetings since IPL 2020, the RCB, who are once again in search of their maiden title win in the league, would want to make a winning start in front of their loyal fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

It remains to be seen how RCB will cope without players like Rajat Patidar and Josh Hazlewood, who both have been sidelined for at least the first half of this IPL due to injuries. Australian Glenn Maxwell is also unlikely to feature in Sunday’s game.

