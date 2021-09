BW vs LP Dream11 Tips And Prediction Everest Premier League T20

Biratnagar Warriors vs Lalitpur Patriots Dream11 Team Prediction Everest Premier League T20 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's BW vs LP at Tribhuvan University Ground, Guwahati: In match no. 11 of Everest Premier League T20 competition, Biratnagar Warriors will lock horns against Lalitpur Patriots on October 1 – Friday. The Everest Premier League T20 BW vs LP match will begin at 9:15 AM IST. Biratnagar Warriors are still looking for their first win in this tournament. They have lost both the matches they played against Chitwan Tigers and Bhairahawa Gladiators. On the other hand, Lalitpur Patriots missed out on a chance of winning their last game against Bhairahawa Gladiators as the match ended in a tie and they shared a point each. Here is the Everest Premier League T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and BW vs LP Dream11 Team Prediction Everest Premier League T20, BW vs LP Fantasy Cricket Prediction Everest Premier League T20, Probable XIs for BW vs LP Everest Premier League T20 match.

TOSS: The Everest Premier League T20 match toss between Biratnagar Warriors vs Lalitpur Patriots will take place at 8:45 AM (IST) – October 1.

Time: 9:15 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University Ground, Kirtipur, Nepal.

BW vs LP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – U. Tharanga, Sandun Weerakkody

Batters – P. Airee, Shankar Rana, Ranjung Dorji

All-rounders – Pawan Sarraf (C), Aasif Sheikh

Bowlers – D. Prasad, Azmatullah, Omarzai, A. Bohara, D. Gupta (VC)

BW vs LP Probable Playing XIs

Biratnagar Warriors: Chandrapal Hemraj, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Dilshan Munaweera, Anil Kumar Sah, Sikandar Raza, Sumit Maharjan, KC Karan (C), Saurav Khanal, Basant Regmi, Pratish GC, Ramnaresh Giri.

Lalitpur Patriots: Sandun Weerakkody (wk), Kushal Bhurtel (c), Oshada Fernando, Sundeep Jora, Azmatullah Omarzai, Pawan Sarraf, Yogendra Singh Karki, Narayan Joshi, Rashid Khan, Lalit Rajbanshi, Rijan Dhakal.

BW vs LP SQUADS

Biratnagar Warriors: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Hari Chauhan, Sandeep Rajali, Saurav Khanal, Sumit Maharjan, Dilshan Munaweera, Karan KC, Paras Khadka, Rayyan Pathan, Sikandar Raza, Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Anil Kharel, Anuj Chunara, Bikram Bhusal, Pratish GC, Ramnaresh Giri, Santosh Yadav, Sonu Devkota.

Lalitpur Patriots: Alex Blake, Bibhatsu Thapa, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Bhurtel, Oshada Fernando, Ranjung Dorji, Shankar Rana, Sonu Tamang , Sundeep Jora, Ariyo Poudel, Narayan Joshi, Pawan Sarraf, Rashid Khan, Yogendra Singh Karki, Sandun Weerakkody, Azmatullah, Omarzai, Kamal Khatri, Lalit Rajbanshi, Nagraj Singh, Rijan Dhakal, Surya Tamang.

