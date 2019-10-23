After the high of day one, it was a day to forget for the top Indian shuttlers particularly for the males as they suffer first round exits at the ongoing French Open BWF Super 750 tournament. In the first match of day two, Sameer Verma lost to Kenta Nishimoto in a thrilling encounter 22-20, 18-21, 18-21 of men’s singles event. The match went down to the wire but it was Nishimoto, who handled the nerves better and emerged victorious.

After scripting a stunning comeback in the first game, Sameer raised Indian hopes of qualifying for the second round. But Nishimoto made a brilliant turnaround to seal the remaining two games to make upstage the Indian. Sameer’s unforced errors cost him dear at the end which effected the scoreline.

In the other men’s singles encounter, former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap also failed to break the first-round barrier and lost a lopsided contest against Angus Ng Ka Long. In the 32-minute long encounter, Kashyap did not look promising as he lost the match in straight games 11-21, 9-21.

Kashyap had no answers to Angus’ serves and smashes and as a result his campaign folded quickly at the tournament.

Another disappointment came in the form of Kidambi Srikanth, who lost his round one match against Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen 21-15, 7-21, 14-21. The former world number one Indian started his campaign on a bright note as he clinched the first game by a comfortable margin of 21-15.

But Chen made a fantastic turnaround to stun Srikanth in the remaining two games. . A series of unforced errors proved costly for Srikanth and he clearly lacked intensity to play on the big points.

Srikanth, who had skipped China and Korea Open due to a knee issue, had earlier suffered a heart-breaking exit in the first round of Denmark Open last week. He lost to fourth seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark 14-21 18-21 in the match that lasted 43 minutes.

In the mixed doubles event – India’s star pairing of Ashwini Ponnappa/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also met similar fate as they lost their opening round match against Seo Seung Jae/Chae Yujung. The Indian pair lost the match in straight games 18-21, 17-21.