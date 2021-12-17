PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying LIVE Scores & Updates, BWF World Championship 2021

After a couple of resounding wins in the ongoing BWF World Championship 2021 in Spain, Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu would be facing her toughest challenge in familiar foe in Tai Tzu-Ying from Chinese Taipei. Tai had recently got the better of the Indian in the Tokyo Olympics silver-medal match.Also Read - BWF World Championships: Sindhu, Srikanth Advance to Quarters

“Well, tomorrow is against Tai. We are playing again now after Olympics. I just want to give my best, no matter what. It’s not going to be an easy match, I need to be prepared for a long rally and a big match. So from my side, I will give my 100%,” Sindhu told the BWF on the eve of the match. Also Read - BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen Advance to Third Round

Sindhu has momentum on her side and that means she would be up for the challenge. Also Read - Indonesia Badminton Team Pulls Out of World Championships Due to Omicron Variant

You can watch the match LIVE on Star Sports Network and stream it on Hotstar.

Live Updates

    LIVE Sindhu vs Tai, BWF World C’ship 2021, Q/F: Both players know each other’s game inside-out and hence it would be interesting to see the strategies the two champions adopt.

    LIVE Sindhu vs Tai, BWF World C’ship 2021, Q/F: During the Olympics, Sindhu looked a little exhausted and her overhead smashes were being well-read by Tai. Tai would start favourites, but Sindhu would surely give her a run for her money.

    LIVE PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying Scores & Updates, BWF 2021:The Indian would look to get her attacking game going, while Tai would look to make Sindhu move. It would be a battle of power and skills.

    LIVE PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying Scores & Updates, BWF 2021: Two modern greats would lock horns. It just does not get better with the year coming to an end.

    LIVE PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying Scores & Updates: It is expected to be a mouthwatering clash between the two superstars of the game in Spain. Do not go anywhere, sty hooked to this space for more.

    LIVE PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying Scores & Updates: Sindhu has a poor head-to-head record against Tzu-Ying, losing 14 of the 19 match-ups between the two. She would like to get one back today.

    LIVE PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying Scores & Updates: In round 2, Sindhu defeated Thai star Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-14, 21-18, while Tai qualified for the quarter-finals after beating Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmour in a close encounter 21-10, 19-21, 21-11 on Thursday.

    PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying LIVE Scores & Updates: The much-awaited match is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM IST. You can watch the match on Star Sports. For all the score updates, stay hooked to this space.