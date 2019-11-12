Indian men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have risen to seventh in the newly updated BWF World Rankings.

The pair are the first Indian men’s doubles pair and the third Indian doubles team to enter the top-10 in the world rankings.

The duo have been going through a purple patch in recent months, reaching the final of the French Open in October and the semi-final of the China Open in November.

They beat several higher ranked opposition in this period, including World No 2 Indonesian pair Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan and Japan’s sixth ranked Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe.

Sai Praneeth, who had won bronze at the World Championships in August, moved up a spot to ninth, thus becoming the seventh Indian to enter the men’s top 10 in the world rankings.

Former world no.1 Kidambi Srikanth slid three places to 13th. Both PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal remained sixth and ninth in the rankings.

Japan’s Kento Momota remained top of the pile in the men’s rankings while Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying returned to the top spot in the women’s rankings, pushing Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara to second place.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) congratulated the trio of Praneeth, Rankireddy and Shetty for their achievements. “#TOPSAthlete @saiprneeth92 reaches his highest ever world ranking of #10 and also becomes India #1. #TOPSAthlete men’s doubles @satwiksairaj-@Shettychirag04 climb to career best ranking of #7 in world. Many congratulations. #KheloIndia@KirenRijiju @DGSAI,” SAI tweeted.