India’s badminton queen – PV Sindhu continued her dominant run in the ongoing BWF World Championships on Saturday to book herself a spot in the finals of the women’s singles event. Sindhu looked in complete command and in her zone right from the word go as she thumped her Chinese opponent – Chen Yu Fei in straight game 21-7, 21- 14 in the semifinal. Courtesy this magnificent performance, the ace Indian shuttler has assured herself of at least a Silver in the coveted World Championships. Apart from maintaining her perfect record against Chinese shuttlers – Sindhu also became the first shuttler to enter her third successive worlds final.

The 24-year-old, who won back-to-back silver medals in the last two editions of the tournament would be itching to go one better this time and become the first shuttler from the country to win that elusive Gold. Along with the Silver, Sindhu also has two bronze against her name at the worlds. In the quarterfinals, Sindhu staged a herculean comeback to beat world number one Taiwanese – Tai Tzu Ying 12-21, 23-21, 21-19 to storm in the semis.

Hat-trick of finals! 💪@Pvsindhu1 maintains her perfect record against Chinese shuttlers at #BWFWorldChampionships to dismiss WR 3 #ChenYufei 2⃣1⃣-7⃣, 2⃣1⃣-1⃣4⃣ to advance to the final for the 3rd year in a row! One win away from the #GOLD! 👏#IndiaontheRise #Sindhu pic.twitter.com/kaCbkpECst — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 24, 2019



In the first game of the semis, Sindhu gave no chance to the tricky fourth-seed – Yu Fei and comfortably clinch the honours by a huge margin of 14 points. The Indian was superb throughout the game, frustrating the Chinese forcing her to make errors.

Whereas in the second game, Chen Yufei shows signs of redemption but was consistently kept at bay by the more hungrier opponent – Sindhu. The Indian ace didn’t really allow Chen to settle down between the points and dictated the pace of the match. She leads 11-7 at the break in the second game and looked all in control throughout it. Sindhu’s smashes, drops and deflections all paid huge dividends in the all-to-play for encounter.

With this win, Sindhu now enjoys a handsome 6-3 head-to-head lead against Chen “I need to focus and get back for the next game. I am not happy with this win, there is still the semifinal to play for and I hope to give my best,” Sindhu said after her win over Tai Tzu.