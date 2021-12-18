BWF World Championships 2021 Live Score, Srikanth vs Lakshya Live Match Updates

Huelva, Spain: In a historic feat, 12th seed Kidambi Srikanth takes on Lakshya Sen in an all-Indian clash in the men’s singles final of the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain, on Saturday. This is the first time when two male Indian shuttlers will fight for a place to book a spot in the summit clash of the BWF World Championships. BWF World Championships 2021 Live Score – Sensational from Kidambi Srikanth. After losing the first game 17-21, Srikanth played showcased his mental fortitude and ability to overcome the 20-year-old Lakshya Sen in the men’s singles semifinal on Saturday. Srikanth beats Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 to create history and become the first Indian male shuttler to reach the final of BWF World Championships. Catch BWF World Championships Live Score, BWF World Championships Live Streaming, Kidambi Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen Live match, Kidambi Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen Live score today, Kidambi Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen Live video, BWF World Championships 2021 Results, BWF World Championships 2021 Live Score here. While PV Sindhu has been a world champion in women’s singles, India has never had any player reaching the summit clash in men’s singles in the history of the BWF World Championships. Out of the 12 medals, the country has won at the BWF World Championships, just four have so far come in this discipline. Following Prakash Padukone’s bronze medal win in 1983, it took another 36 years for the nation to claim its second men’s singles medal when Sai Praneeth won bronze in 2019. Live badminton Match Streaming.Also Read - BWF World Championship 2021 Semi-Final Live Streaming: Kidambi Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen on Disney+ Hotstar, TV Telecast on StarSports

Live Updates

  • 12:28 AM IST

    BWF World Championships 2021 Live Match Today: Incredible performance from Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen. Both the Indians left their all on the court but it was Srikanth who will fight for the title on Sunday after winning a thrilling men’s singles semifinal that went on for one hour and eight minutes.

  • 12:19 AM IST

    BWF World Championships 2021 Live Score- Srikanth Beats Sen in Thriller

  • 12:00 AM IST

    LIVE BWF World Championships 2021 Live Score and Updates: Game 3 | Kidambi Srikanth has entered the final of the BWF World Championships by beating Lakshya Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17! What a match, which eventually went in the favour of a more experienced Indian shuttler. Sen kept the fight alive with a point, then sends a cross-court flight long. Matchpoint, three of them, for Srikanth. Sen sends the return into the net. Srikanth clinches Game 3 21-17 vs Sen to win the match!

  • 11:52 PM IST

    BWF World Championships 2021 Live Score: Game 3 | Srikanth 16-16 Sen. Kidambi Srikanth is struggling to keep up the pace and tiredness is evident on his face. But he just won a long rally with a drop shot. Lakshya Sen then wins a netplay to make it. Srikanth is pushed to the limits by Lakshya before he produces a clever, risky shot to win his third straight point. Breathtaking stuff from these two!

  • 11:50 PM IST

    Live Badminton Match Score and Updates: 3 consecutive points for Kidambir Srikanth! An unforced error from Lakshya and it’s 13-13 now. This is getting interesting here in Huelva. Sen beats Srikanth to the near side of the court with a delicate drop. A three-point lead at 13-10 even as Srikanth continues his ritual of touching the two sidelines and the racquet.

  • 11:46 PM IST

    BWF World Championships Live Score Today: 3rd Game | Neck-to-neck stuff from both these shuttlers! Careless return from Srikanth and Sen level on points. The youngster then takes the lead but last only a rally. Srikanth then sends his smash wide. Then, an error at the net from Sen. A thriller in the making. A brilliant rally with Lakshya Sen picking up a series of deep shots. 43 shots, my goodness! Sen 8 – 7 Srikanth

  • 11:40 PM IST

    BWF World Championships Live Score and Updates: Game 3 ! Sen 2- 4 Srikanth. Lakshya tries to show his range with a drop shot. A diving Srikanth Kidambi fails to reach the shuttle. Then came out of those giant-killing smashes from Sri! Kidambi takes a mini two-point lead.

  • 11:30 PM IST

    BWF World Championships 2021 Live Match Score: Sensational from Kidambi Srikanth! The men’s singles semifinal is alive. From 4-8 down then 21-14 to keep the semis alive. A superb cross-court smash seals the deal for Kidambi Srikanth. Opening the court like a specialist. Srikanth wins the second game 21-14 to make it 1-1.

  • 11:28 PM IST

    LIVE Badminton Match Score Today: 2nd GAME | Kidambi Srikanth has changed his tactics, to the attacking play, for good. And Lakshya Sen fails to time his leap and into the net. An unbelievable rally. Blink and miss stuff from the two Indians! Srikanth with a smash wins it and leads 17-14 in Game 2.

  • 11:25 PM IST

    BWF World Championships Live Streaming Badminton: 2nd GAME | Srikanth 11-9 Sen | Seven of the last eight points for Srikanth. Amazing comeback from him and just at the right time as he goes into the mid-game interval with a two-point lead. After playing catch-up in the match so far, the 28-year-old is now getting into his own.