BWF World Championships 2021 Live Score, Srikanth vs Lakshya Live Match Updates

Huelva, Spain: In a historic feat, 12th seed Kidambi Srikanth takes on Lakshya Sen in an all-Indian clash in the men's singles final of the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain, on Saturday. This is the first time when two male Indian shuttlers will fight for a place to book a spot in the summit clash of the BWF World Championships. BWF World Championships 2021 Live Score – Sensational from Kidambi Srikanth. After losing the first game 17-21, Srikanth played showcased his mental fortitude and ability to overcome the 20-year-old Lakshya Sen in the men's singles semifinal on Saturday. Srikanth beats Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 to create history and become the first Indian male shuttler to reach the final of BWF World Championships. While PV Sindhu has been a world champion in women's singles, India has never had any player reaching the summit clash in men's singles in the history of the BWF World Championships. Out of the 12 medals, the country has won at the BWF World Championships, just four have so far come in this discipline. Following Prakash Padukone's bronze medal win in 1983, it took another 36 years for the nation to claim its second men's singles medal when Sai Praneeth won bronze in 2019.