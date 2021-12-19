BWF World Championships 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, Srikanth vs Lakshya Updates

Huelva, Spain: Kidambi Srikanth won five successive points in the decider against Lakshya Sen, fighting back from 16-17 down to emerge winner in three games and storm into the final of the 2021 BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva, Spain on Saturday. Lakshya won the first game but Srikanth came back strongly in the second game and used his experience to seal the victory and reach his maiden World Championship final, He was trailing in the decider before coming back with a last-ditch push to reach the maiden final of his career. The 28-year-old defeated compatriot Sen 17=21, 21-14, 21-17 in just over one hour in the first semifinal. While PV Sindhu has been a world champion in women's singles, India has never had any player reaching the summit clash in men's singles in the history of the BWF World Championships. Out of the 12 medals, the country has won at the BWF World Championships, just four have so far come in this discipline. Following Prakash Padukone's bronze medal win in 1983, it took another 36 years for the nation to claim its second men's singles medal when Sai Praneeth won bronze in 2019.