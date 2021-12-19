BWF World Championships 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, Srikanth vs Lakshya Updates

Huelva, Spain: Kidambi Srikanth won five successive points in the decider against Lakshya Sen, fighting back from 16-17 down to emerge winner in three games and storm into the final of the 2021 BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva, Spain on Saturday. Lakshya won the first game but Srikanth came back strongly in the second game and used his experience to seal the victory and reach his maiden World Championship final, He was trailing in the decider before coming back with a last-ditch push to reach the maiden final of his career. The 28-year-old defeated compatriot Sen 17=21, 21-14, 21-17 in just over one hour in the first semifinal. While PV Sindhu has been a world champion in women’s singles, India has never had any player reaching the summit clash in men’s singles in the history of the BWF World Championships. Out of the 12 medals, the country has won at the BWF World Championships, just four have so far come in this discipline. Following Prakash Padukone’s bronze medal win in 1983, it took another 36 years for the nation to claim its second men’s singles medal when Sai Praneeth won bronze in 2019.Also Read - BWF World Championships 2021 Results: Kidambi Srikanth Creates History by Reaching Finals, Lakshya Sen Signs Off With Bronze

Live Updates

  • 1:17 AM IST

    BWF World Championships Live Stream- Young Sen Signs Off With Bronze

  • 1:16 AM IST

    BWF World Championships 2021 Live Score: Kidambi Srikanth etched his name in the history books by becoming the first Indian man to reach the finals of the BWF World Badminton Championships with a come-from-behind win over compatriot Lakshya Sen on Saturday. In a historic all-Indian men’s singles semifinal, it was the 28-year-old Srikanth who had the last laugh as he saw off Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in a thrilling contest that lasted an hour and nine minutes. While former world number one Srikanth has now given himself a real chance of winning the top prize, Sen signed off with a maiden bronze, joining the legendary Prakash Padukone (bronze in 1983) and B Sai Praneeth (bronze in 2019) as the Indian medal winners at the showpiece.

  • 1:14 AM IST

    Live Badminton Match Score- ‘Comeback Man’ Srikanth Enters History Books

  • 12:28 AM IST

    BWF World Championships 2021 Live Match Today: Incredible performance from Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen. Both the Indians left their all on the court but it was Srikanth who will fight for the title on Sunday after winning a thrilling men’s singles semifinal that went on for one hour and eight minutes.

  • 12:19 AM IST

    BWF World Championships 2021 Live Score- Srikanth Beats Sen in Thriller

  • 12:00 AM IST

    LIVE BWF World Championships 2021 Live Score and Updates: Game 3 | Kidambi Srikanth has entered the final of the BWF World Championships by beating Lakshya Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17! What a match, which eventually went in the favour of a more experienced Indian shuttler. Sen kept the fight alive with a point, then sends a cross-court flight long. Matchpoint, three of them, for Srikanth. Sen sends the return into the net. Srikanth clinches Game 3 21-17 vs Sen to win the match!

  • 11:52 PM IST

    BWF World Championships 2021 Live Score: Game 3 | Srikanth 16-16 Sen. Kidambi Srikanth is struggling to keep up the pace and tiredness is evident on his face. But he just won a long rally with a drop shot. Lakshya Sen then wins a netplay to make it. Srikanth is pushed to the limits by Lakshya before he produces a clever, risky shot to win his third straight point. Breathtaking stuff from these two!

  • 11:50 PM IST

    Live Badminton Match Score and Updates: 3 consecutive points for Kidambir Srikanth! An unforced error from Lakshya and it’s 13-13 now. This is getting interesting here in Huelva. Sen beats Srikanth to the near side of the court with a delicate drop. A three-point lead at 13-10 even as Srikanth continues his ritual of touching the two sidelines and the racquet.

  • 11:46 PM IST

    BWF World Championships Live Score Today: 3rd Game | Neck-to-neck stuff from both these shuttlers! Careless return from Srikanth and Sen level on points. The youngster then takes the lead but last only a rally. Srikanth then sends his smash wide. Then, an error at the net from Sen. A thriller in the making. A brilliant rally with Lakshya Sen picking up a series of deep shots. 43 shots, my goodness! Sen 8 – 7 Srikanth

  • 11:40 PM IST

    BWF World Championships Live Score and Updates: Game 3 ! Sen 2- 4 Srikanth. Lakshya tries to show his range with a drop shot. A diving Srikanth Kidambi fails to reach the shuttle. Then came out of those giant-killing smashes from Sri! Kidambi takes a mini two-point lead.