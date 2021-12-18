Huelva, Spain: In a historic first, India was assured of at least two medals in the men’s singles competition of the ongoing BWF World Badminton Championships after the seasoned Kidambi Srikanth and young Lakshya Sen entered their maiden semifinals of the marque event here on Friday. India is assured of at least a silver as Srikanth and Sen will face each other in the first semifinal on Saturday. It would have been a massive achievement for Indian badminton had H. S. Prannoy won his quarterfinal duel against Kean Yew Loh of Singapore but the Indian lost 14-21, 12-21 after putting up a tough fight. Loh will face third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the other men’s singles semifinal. First, Srikanth, seeded 12th in the showpiece tournament, sent Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands packing with a 21-8, 21-7 win in a match that lasted just 26 minutes. And then the unseeded Sen fought his heart out to get the better of China’s Jun Peng Zhao 21-15, 15-21, 22-20 in an enthralling three-game encounter lasting one hour and seven minutes. Here are the details to when and where to watch Kidambi Sriknath vs Lakshya Sen semi-final match on online and on TV.Also Read - BWF World Championships 2021 Results: Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen Assure India's Two Medals, PV Sindhu Loses to Tai Tzu Ying in Quarterfinals

When is the semi-final match between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen?

The semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will take place on December 18, Saturday.

Where is the semi-final match between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen being held?

The semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will be held at Huelva, Spain.

What time does the semi-final match between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen start?

The semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will start at 2.30 pm IST.

Where to stream the sem-final match between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen?

The semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will be shown on Star Sports Network and on Disney + Hotstar.